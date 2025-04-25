Crime & Justice

Luigi Mangione Enters Plea in Court Over CEO’s Killing

BACK IN COURT

The 26-year-old has been charged with the shooting of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Nandika Chatterjee
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Luigi Mangione.
Pool/Getty Images

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges of stalking, murder, and firearms offenses in Manhattan federal court, NBC News reported.

Mangione, wearing tan jail clothes and a white long-sleeved shirt, appeared in court just before 1 p.m. on Friday. He was seen chatting with his attorneys, flipping through papers on the table, and even smiling at one point.

Pam Bondi Wants Death Sentence for Luigi MangioneCAPITAL PUNISHMENT
Leigh Kimmins
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Luigi Mangione appears at a hearing for the murder of UHC CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025 in New York City. Mangione is accused of slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson late last year and is making his first appearance on state charges of murder as an act of terrorism. He is facing 11 counts for the Dec. 4 shooting of Thompson outside a midtown Manhattan hotel which set off a massive manhunt. He is also facing federal charges of murder and other charges in Pennsylvania, where he was arrested. (Photo by Curtis Means - Pool/Getty Images)

The charges stem from the Dec. 4 shooting of Thompson, who was gunned down on a Manhattan sidewalk outside a hotel where he was attending a business conference.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supporters of Luigi Mangione gather outside a federal court in Manhattan.
Supporters of Luigi Mangione gather outside a federal court in Manhattan. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mangione allegedly shot Thompson with a 9mm firearm, and the killing sparked national outrage not only because of the brutal execution of a prominent figure but also due to the growing frustration with the U.S. healthcare system.

Some supporters of Mangione have drawn a link between his actions and the anger over the country’s for-profit healthcare industry, The Guardian reported.

A truck with a video screen outside Manhattan Federal Court on April 25, 2025 to attend court as Luigi Mangione is set to be arraigned in New York federal court on a four-count indictment for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
A truck with a video screen outside Manhattan Federal Court on April 25, 2025 to attend court as Luigi Mangione is set to be arraigned in New York federal court on a four-count indictment for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

In fact, throngs of Mangione’s supporters gathered outside the courthouse Friday, some wearing medical masks or sunglasses, and many expressing outrage at the healthcare system.

“I am a chronically ill person. I live in chronic pain,” one supporter, relating to Mangione’s own ailments, told the Guardian.

“When I say not that much I mean like $30,000” in medical debt, she added, echoing the frustrations of many who feel burdened by the U.S. health insurance system.

Some have even voiced their support for Mangione, seeing his act as a response to systemic issues in healthcare. There was even a group of protesters carrying signs reading “Free Luigi” and “Health care is a human right,” according to The Guardian.

Luigi Mangione Denies Starring in Seedy $500,000 Sex TapeWHO, ME?
Nandika Chatterjee
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 21: Luigi Mangione appears at a hearing for the murder of UHC CEO Brian Thompson at Manhattan Criminal Court on February 21, 2025 in New York City.

Mangione’s defense attorneys, who are contesting the charges, are also challenging the pursuit of the death penalty.

In their filings, they argue that this move is politically motivated.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, under pressure from the Trump administration’s “tough on crime” agenda, directed prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

Bondi referred to Thompson’s killing as “a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” underscoring the political dimensions of the case.

Meanwhile, Mangione’s supporters continue to rally behind him, with fundraising efforts now exceeding $900,000, CNN reported.

Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, arrives at a heliport with members of the NYPD on December 19, 2024 in New York City.
Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, arrives at a heliport with members of the NYPD on December 19, 2024 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mangione is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he awaits further hearings. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 5, the one-year anniversary of Thompson’s murder.

Nandika Chatterjee

Nandika Chatterjee

Breaking News Intern

nandika.chatterjee@thedailybeast.com

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here.

Trending Now
PoliticsParanoid Hegseth Plasters Pentagon With Photos of Controversial Wife
Leigh Kimmins
WorldTrump Likely to Get Humiliating Seat in Third Row at Pope’s Funeral as Vatican Braces for ‘Big Egos’
Tom Sykes
PoliticsWhat 95 Days Sucking Up to Trump Got the Tech Lords
David Gardner
WorldPope Francis Hasn’t Even Been Laid to Rest and There’s Already Conclave Drama
Janna Brancolini
PoliticsTop Trump Health Adviser Blames “Demonic Forces” for Childhood Diseases
Jasmine Venet