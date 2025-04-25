Luigi Mangione Enters Plea in Court Over CEO’s Killing

Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of murdering UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, pleaded not guilty Friday to federal charges of stalking, murder, and firearms offenses in Manhattan federal court, NBC News reported.

Mangione, wearing tan jail clothes and a white long-sleeved shirt, appeared in court just before 1 p.m. on Friday. He was seen chatting with his attorneys, flipping through papers on the table, and even smiling at one point.

The charges stem from the Dec. 4 shooting of Thompson, who was gunned down on a Manhattan sidewalk outside a hotel where he was attending a business conference.

Supporters of Luigi Mangione gather outside a federal court in Manhattan. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mangione allegedly shot Thompson with a 9mm firearm, and the killing sparked national outrage not only because of the brutal execution of a prominent figure but also due to the growing frustration with the U.S. healthcare system.

Some supporters of Mangione have drawn a link between his actions and the anger over the country’s for-profit healthcare industry, The Guardian reported.

A truck with a video screen outside Manhattan Federal Court on April 25, 2025 to attend court as Luigi Mangione is set to be arraigned in New York federal court on a four-count indictment for the murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

In fact, throngs of Mangione’s supporters gathered outside the courthouse Friday, some wearing medical masks or sunglasses, and many expressing outrage at the healthcare system.

“I am a chronically ill person. I live in chronic pain,” one supporter, relating to Mangione’s own ailments, told the Guardian.

“When I say not that much I mean like $30,000” in medical debt, she added, echoing the frustrations of many who feel burdened by the U.S. health insurance system.

Some have even voiced their support for Mangione, seeing his act as a response to systemic issues in healthcare. There was even a group of protesters carrying signs reading “Free Luigi” and “Health care is a human right,” according to The Guardian.

Mangione’s defense attorneys, who are contesting the charges, are also challenging the pursuit of the death penalty.

In their filings, they argue that this move is politically motivated.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, under pressure from the Trump administration’s “tough on crime” agenda, directed prosecutors to seek the death penalty.

Bondi referred to Thompson’s killing as “a premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America,” underscoring the political dimensions of the case.

Meanwhile, Mangione’s supporters continue to rally behind him, with fundraising efforts now exceeding $900,000, CNN reported.

Luigi Mangione, suspect in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson in New York City, arrives at a heliport with members of the NYPD on December 19, 2024 in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mangione is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he awaits further hearings. His next court date is scheduled for Dec. 5, the one-year anniversary of Thompson’s murder.