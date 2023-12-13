Luke Combs Will Raise Money to Pay for Fan’s Bills After Accidentally Suing Her for $250K
‘COMPLETELY SHOCKED’
Luke Combs said he was “completely shocked” on Wednesday when he learned that he had won $250,000 from a Florida woman in a lawsuit over selling drink tumblers with pictures of the country singer. WFLA first reported the incident on Tuesday, saying that Nicol Harness, who suffers from heart failure and makes homemade art as her primary income, had earned $380 off the 18 tumblers. “I don’t have money to pay my bills,” Harness told the outlet. “I just want this resolved. I didn’t mean any harm to Luke Combs. I quit selling the tumbler.” According to Variety, the music artist shared a video to his TikTok, saying that he notified his team when he heard the news. He explained that he has a company that “goes after” corporations that illegally manufacture counterfeit merchandise with his image and Harness “somehow [got] wrapped into that.” “No fan should have to be involved in anything like this,” he continued. Combs promised that he would make his own tumblers and sell them to pay for Harness’ medical bills.