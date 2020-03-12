Macron Closes All Schools, Universities in France Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that France will be shutting down all nurseries, schools, and universities starting Monday to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Macon called the outbreak the most dire health crisis of the century, asserting that “we are just at the beginning.” The president added that “the government will use all the financial means necessary to save lives, whatever the cost,” however he confirmed that the municipal elections this week will continue as scheduled. Macron said he will work with President Trump in an international effort to fight the virus and also warned that he may be forced to close the country’s borders “if necessary.” As of Thursday, France has at least 3,000 confirmed cases of the virus and over 60 deaths.