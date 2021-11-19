Madonna Cannot Believe a Dog Is Selling Her Old Mansion for $30 Million

Read it at NPR
Madonna responded to an NPR report on a dog named Gunther VI, who is “selling” her old Miami mansion for $31.75 million. The pop star reacted in an Instagram story, where she posted a photo looking very bemused (and seemingly pore-less) with the caption, “when you find out a dog is selling your old house for 3 times the amount you sold it for.” Of course, Gunther VI isn’t truly “selling” the home—a team of human handlers manage his $500 million estate—but he still lives the high life with a private chef, jet, and trips to luxury locations.