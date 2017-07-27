Madonna, Twin Girls Accept Damages Over Mail Online Article

Madonna and her twin 4-year-old daughters, Estere and Stella, have accepted damages over a Mail Online article that revealed personal information about the girls before they were adopted by the pop star. The Associated Newspapers paid out an undisclosed amount of money over the alleged “serious invasion of privacy.” Madonna adopted her daughters in February, and a January 2017 article revealed the girls’ ages, names, race and general location. “The Mail Online published it at a time when, as the journalist ought to have appreciated, Madonna would be powerless to protect the girls from harm,” said Madonna’s solicitor. “Their actions could, in her view, have threatened the integrity and/or outcome of the adoption process which would have had potentially life-changing implications for the girls, as well as for Madonna and her family.”
