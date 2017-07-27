CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Madonna, Twin Girls Accept Damages Over Mail Online Article

    ‘DISTRESS’

    REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

    Madonna and her twin 4-year-old daughters, Estere and Stella, have accepted damages over a Mail Online article that revealed personal information about the girls before they were adopted by the pop star. The Associated Newspapers paid out an undisclosed amount of money over the alleged “serious invasion of privacy.” Madonna adopted her daughters in February, and a January 2017 article revealed the girls’ ages, names, race and general location. “The Mail Online published it at a time when, as the journalist ought to have appreciated, Madonna would be powerless to protect the girls from harm,” said Madonna’s solicitor. “Their actions could, in her view, have threatened the integrity and/or outcome of the adoption process which would have had potentially life-changing implications for the girls, as well as for Madonna and her family.”

    Read it at The Guardian