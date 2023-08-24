The Newest MAGA Meme: Making Your Own Georgia Mugshot
BE LIKE THE COOL KIDS
Someone’s got a serious case of FOMO. Amy Kremer, an organizer of the Save America rally that preceded the Jan. 6 riots, on Wednesday night shared a mugshot of herself from the Fulton County Jail. The only problem, of course, was that it was fake—a poorly edited image of herself superimposed over the gray wall of the jail where at least nine of the 19 co-defendants charged in a sweeping racketeering indictment in Georgia have so far turned themselves in. “I stand with my colleagues fighting for election integrity,” she tweeted. “The 2020 election was stolen and I’m not afraid to say so.” The photoshopped hatchet job still confused some of Kremer’s followers, however, with one writing, “God bless! I had no idea you were one of the defendants.” Kremer replied, “I’m not… for the time being, but I stand with them! They are coming for all of us, eventually.” Others appeared to be unfamiliar with who Kremer had used in the image, with a user called LadyPatriot #Trump2024 asking, “Who is that Amy?” Kremer gamely responded: “It’s me, but it is photoshopped to say I stand with them.”