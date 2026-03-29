MAGA Comic Who Never Served in Military Thirsts for Draft

A comedian-turned-MAGA-mouthpiece followed in the footsteps of the president by encouraging anyone else but himself to pick up arms.

Former ‘Saturday Night Live’ star Rob Schneider, 62, shared an X post approaching 400 words on Sunday, beginning with the borrowed phrase: “‘Ask not what your country can do for you, but what you can do for your country.’- John F. Kennedy.”

Following JFK’s immortal words, Schneider—who has never served in the military himself—accompanied an excerpt of the Pledge of Allegiance with the command: “Therefore, we must restore the military draft for our Nation’s young people.”

Rob Schneider shared a turgid X post concluding that military service for all men and women aged 18 'must begin.' John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

He continued: “Each and every American, at eighteen years of age, must serve two years of military service.”

The multi-millionaire suggested that drafted teens could “choose to serve part of that time overseas or in country in a volunteer capacity.”

Schneider, who is best known for starring in Adam Sandler comedies of the nineties and early aughts, went on to stress the “unparalleled Freedoms and opportunities that are the envy of the world,” which “do not come without a cost.”

The comedian, having never donned camo himself, was very happy to offer up the next generation. X/@RobSchneider

Having not paid the cost of serving in the armed forces himself, the actor painted a picture of young people blind to race, creed, and color, united by military drills.

Schneider said that women would be included in his vision for the draft, which would support 79-year-old President Donald Trump’s unauthorized, deadly, and expensive war in Iran. Trump, similar to Schneider, has never served in the military. The president received five draft deferrals instead, including once for “bone spurs.”

The comedian’s eldest daughter, Elle King, 36, has strongly denounced her father’s views. Schneider’s younger daughters, born in 2012 and 2016, would soon be eligible for the draft their father is proposing.

The vocal anti-vaxxer then suggested that national service would bless young conscripts with physical health and would teach them more about the glory of America than higher education ever could.

“Service is a solemn reminder of the men and women before them who ‘paid the last full measure of devotion’ so that we may enjoy these Freedoms,” the lifelong civilian preached.

As public demands for Barron Trump to serve in the war his father started continue to mount, Schneider posited that his plan for mandatory national service would be the great equalizer.

All members of the Trump family have sidestepped the military, but Schneider suggested that national service would be a social equalizer on all levels. SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

“Also, very importantly, we would have in service every segment of our society represented so that our elected officials would be more hesitant and not cavalier about sending their own sons and daughters off to a faraway war unless it was truly in our Nation’s interests,“ he mused, emphasizing that his program “must begin” for the good of all.