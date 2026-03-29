Trump, 79, Shares Wisdom About Getting Into Heaven

The president, who is perpetually pondering aloud whether he will make it to Heaven, shared some advice and assurance he received about his odds.

While President Donald Trump, 79, has suggested a number of times he probably won’t make it past the pearly gates, he shared a note from evangelist Franklin Graham on Sunday that assured him that he has secured his place in Heaven.

Trump posted Graham’s letter, dated Oct. 15, 2025, to his Truth Social page, which was filled with guarantees that Trump is not facing any eternal damnation.

“This week you commented to the media that you might not be heaven bound,” Graham wrote. “Maybe you responded in jest, but it is an important issue to know for certain that your soul is secure and will spend eternity in the presence of God.”

Donald J. Trump/Truth Social

In his message, Graham congratulated Trump on the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas after two years of war in Gaza. Graham then referenced Trump’s comments from the same week his letter was dated, when the president spontaneously said that he likely wouldn’t get into Heaven.

“I mean, you know, I’m being a little cute,” Trump said at the time. “I don’t think there’s anything [that’s] going to get me in heaven. Okay? I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

Graham said that the president would be rewarded with eternal bliss if he accepted Jesus into his heart.

Evangelist Franklin Graham delivers an invocation during the inauguration ceremony of President-elect Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. Pool/Getty Images

“The only One who can save us from Hell is Jesus Christ. You can’t save yourself; I can’t save myself,” Graham wrote. “Good works, prominence, success-none of these get us to Heaven.”

Trump’s fixation on the afterlife is not inspiring confidence among his critics. Many of them have speculated about the elderly commander-in-chief’s health following his comments.

After Trump brought up the topic of going to Heaven last August, The Lincoln Project, an anti-Trump Republican Super PAC, posted that Trump’s “health can’t be right if this is top of mind for him.”

Bruises and mental gaffes have attracted negative attention onto Trump. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

As recently as February, Trump said that he has doubts about his heavenly prospects.

“I hope to make it,” Trump said at a Georgia rally on Feb. 19. “But I doubt I will, to be honest with you. A lot of you will. I’m not so sure.”

Considering some of Pope Leo’s recent criticisms about the president’s leadership—particularly his war in Iran—Graham, the CEO of Samaritan’s Purse, is one of the few religious figures providing comfort to Trump.

The pontiff pointedly stated this week that Jesus “does not listen to the prayers of those who wage war, but rejects them.”

Meanwhile, Graham, 73, is one of Trump’s biggest religious allies, connecting the president to white evangelical voters. He recently suggested that Republicans help secure a third term for President Trump during his speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) on Thursday.

“I love Donald Trump,” Graham said. “Is he perfect? No. But I love that guy. I love him. And we’ll never get another president like Donald Trump. That’s why we need to do everything we can to get him re-elected.”