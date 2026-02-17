MAGA-Curious CBS Boss Losing Another ‘60 Minutes’ Star After Cooper’s Exit

CBS News’ 60 Minutes is about to lose another high-profile star under the chaotic reign of the network’s editor in chief Bari Weiss following the shock exit of Anderson Cooper, according to a report.

CNN’s Brian Stelter wrote in his Reliable Sources newsletter that “at least one other correspondent” is on the way out after it was reported Cooper would not be renewing his contract after becoming disillusioned with the direction of the now Donald Trump–friendly CBS News under Weiss.

“The risk is obvious: Loyal ‘60 Minutes’ viewers will leave along with the correspondents they like to watch,” Stelter wrote.

Anderson Cooper, who also hosts his own CNN show, has been a "60 Minutes" correspondent since the 2006-2007 season. Michele Crowe/CBS via Getty Images

It is unclear which 60 Minutes star could join Cooper in leaving or being fired from the network. Without him, the show will be down to six correspondents: Sharyn Alfonsi, Scott Pelley, Lesley Stahl, Bill Whitaker, Jon Wertheim, and Cecilia Vega.

Stelter noted that Alfonsi’s contract will expire soon and that Weiss allies have blamed Alfonsi for stirring up outrage surrounding the pulled “Inside CECOT” 60 Minutes segment about the notorious El Salvador prison.

60 Minutes reporters Cecilia Vega and Scott Pelley. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

The segment, which was highly critical of Trump’s hardline deportation policy, was originally due to air in December but was pulled by Weiss, who cited a need for additional reporting, including on-air interviews with administration officials. The segment was eventually broadcast in January without any new interviews.

The New York Post previously reported that Alfonsi and Pelley could be forced out of the network as Weiss continues her overhaul.

“Which other correspondents are going to leave, and on what terms? Weiss wanted Cooper to stay, but she reportedly wants others to go,” Stelter wrote.

Sharyn Alfonsi had clashed with Bari Weiss over the program’s delayed segment on El Salvador’s notorious CECOT prison. Marla Aufmuth/Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Texas Conference for Women

The official reason Cooper gave for not renewing his contract at CBS News was to spend more time with his family.

“For nearly twenty years, I’ve been able to balance my jobs at CNN and CBS, but I have little kids now and I want to spend as much time with them as possible, while they still want to spend time with me,” Cooper said in a statement.

However, sources told Status that the veteran anchor was unhappy with the “rightward direction” under Weiss and David Ellison, the CEO of CBS’s parent company, Paramount Global.

Lesley Stahl joined 60 Minutes in 1991. Her 34-year run on the show makes the 84-year-old one of the longest-running correspondents. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Student Leaders

“He wasn’t comfortable with the direction the show was taking under Bari, and is in a position where he doesn’t have to put up with it,” one source told Status. A second person familiar with the matter confirmed Cooper’s exit was due to his discomfort with the MAGA-friendly direction CBS News is heading under Weiss.

One industry observer said the highly respected Cooper leaving 60 Minutes was “another black eye” for Weiss. “CBS is losing a talented storyteller who she wanted to keep. Remember, she tried to poach him full-time last year,” they told Status.

A television news executive added that if any more high-profile names follow Cooper out the door, it could be the “end of 60 Minutes as we know it.”