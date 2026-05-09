MAGA Donors Panic Over Trump’s Secret Plans for Their $300M

MAGA donors and Republican operatives are on the verge of “panic” as President Donald Trump’s war chest sits largely unspent ahead of what is expected to be a GOP midterms bloodbath, a new report alleges.

Fears are growing among donors and strategists that Trump, 79, will not bolster his party by spending big in the midterms but will instead hold onto it for “legacy building” projects, sources tell Politico.

MAGA Inc. has raised $333 million and spent just below $9 million in the period between Trump’s January 2025 inauguration and March. The Super PAC had just shy of $350 million in cash on hand as of March 31, according to FEC filings.

“My strong inclination is no—he’s not going to [use the money to help get Republicans elected],” a former Trump adviser told Politico.

“He’s Trump,” the source continued. “He’s going to build a skyscraper in Miami and call it his library. I hope I’m wrong.”

GOP insiders told Politico they have not yet seen any of the MAGA Inc. money, but are hoping it will begin to flow in the summer.

If not, the site writes that “mild panic will set in.”

While Trump cannot openly dictate how MAGA Inc. spends, the president and the Super PAC are closely aligned. Its CEO, Taylor Budowich, was the deputy Chief of Staff under Susie Wiles until September. Its spokesman, Alex Pfeiffer, was once the White House’s deputy communications director.

Pfeiffer dismissed Politico’s report, claiming it was “whining from anonymous detractors.” He said that the Super PAC would not “provide a road map” for its spending to the press.

The president’s popularity has cratered over his war with Iran, the high cost of gas, and concerns about his mental and physical health—a trifecta that has Republicans fearing they will lose control of the House and the Senate in November.

That’s despite frenzied redistricting attempts that maximize Republican representation in the House in a blatant gerrymander. A White House official told Politico that MAGA Inc. would “spend what it needed to spend in order to be competitive and win seats.”