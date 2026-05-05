Delusional Trump, 79, Rages at Embarrassing ‘Fake’ Poll Numbers

A desperate Donald Trump has suggested that polls showing dire support for his war in Iran are “fake.”

During an interview with Hugh Hewitt on the Salem News Channel, the 79-year-old president claimed that more Americans would back his Middle East conflict if surveys were framed in “different ways.”

“I see these fake polls at 32 percent of the public wants—meaning a lot more don’t want,” Trump responded to a question about whether people “understand the stakes” of not allowing Iran to have a nuclear weapon.

Several polls have found that around two-thirds of Americans disapprove of Donald Trump’s handling of the war with Iran. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“I could ask this question a lot of different ways, but if you just said, ‘to protect our country, to protect the world,’” Trump added.

“Look, the Middle East—Israel in the Middle East—would be wiped out within the first hour if they had it. The Iran nuclear deal that was given to us by Barack Hussein Obama, that was a shortcut to a nuclear weapon, and we would not have been able to live with that. They would have used it.”

It is unclear which polls Trump is railing against, but many have shown low support for the war in Iran. The conflict, which has lasted more than two months with no real end in sight, has sparked a worldwide oil crisis and caused gas prices to soar in the U.S.

In April, a Marquette Law School survey found that just 32 percent approve of the war in Iran, with the president also recording similarly dismal ratings on his handling of the economy (32 percent), tariffs (34 percent), and inflation/cost of living (24 percent).

Trump also dismissed the poor polling surrounding his Iran war during a speech at a summit for small businesses at the White House on Monday.

“They did a poll on the war with Iran, and they said only 32 percent of the people like it,” Trump said. “Well, I don’t like it, and I don’t like war at all, but we’re equipped better—we have the greatest military in the world.

“When you explain it like, ‘Is it OK for Iran to have a nuclear weapon?’ it wouldn’t be 32 percent. But even if you said that, there’d be 32 percent because the polls are fake, they’re totally fake.”

Elsewhere during his interview with Hewitt, the president reignited his unhinged feud with Pope Leo XIV by suggesting the pontiff was “endangering a lot of Catholics” by opposing the Iran war.