Trump Sparks Health Concerns With Weird Food Boast

President Donald Trump’s confession that he “loves salt” is prompting renewed speculation about one of his persistent health issues.

The 79-year-old president’s admission came as he paid a visit to a pretzel maker before speaking at the White House’s “Small Business Summit” on Tuesday.

A representative from Martin’s Handmade pretzels told Trump, “I heard you like pretzels.”

The nearly 80-year-old president confessed to loving salt. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

“I love them, are you kidding me? Are they salty?” Trump replied.

“They’re very salty,” the representative answered.

“I love salt,” Trump responded. “I probably shouldn’t have salt, but I like it.”

His confession to loving salty snacks has led many to question if that is the reason for his everlasting cankles.

The president’s bulging cankles have often been caught on camera. Trump has been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency. Selcuk Acar/Anadolu via Getty Images

“We know trump loves salt. We’ve seen the cankles,” one online user wrote.

“Salt is good for inflammation of Trump’s knankles,” another wrote.

“That explains the bloated ankles but not the makeup hand,” one user quipped, referring to his constantly bruised hand, which he lathers with makeup.

Trump is known to frequently indulge in salty, fatty foods, like Filet-O-Fish and fries from one of his favorite restaurants, McDonald’s.

Trump cosplayed a McDonald's worker while on the campaign trail in 2024. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump’s puffy ankles are a common symptom of chronic venous insufficiency, which the president was diagnosed with last year. In January, Trump told The Wall Street Journal that he wore compression socks briefly to help treat the swelling, but he quit doing that because he “didn’t like them.”

When reached for comment, White House spokesperson Davis Ingle gave the Daily Beast a recycled statement calling Trump the “sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history.”

The president’s salty confession comes as his second term in office has been plagued by his various ailments.

The Daily Beast has extensively covered the president’s apparent health issues, including his repeated confusion, falling asleep in public, combined with his sleepless nights rage posting online, his slurred speech, and a recent, surprise neck rash.

In addition to his perpetually bloated ankles, the president has also been consistently seen with a severely bruised right hand, which the White House has insisted for months is due to his “frequent handshaking.”

He typically slathers mismatched makeup on it in a poor attempt to hide the bruising.

The president showed off his decaying hand slathered with makeup at the small business event. Kylie Cooper/REUTERS

Trump himself, however, has attributed his purple hands to defying orders from his doctor and taking 325 milligrams of aspirin daily, quadruple the recommended dose.