MAGA Erupts After Newsom Torches ‘Dictator’ Trump Over Protests

California Governor Gavin Newsom’s blistering speech comparing Donald Trump to a “dictator” has been savaged by MAGAworld leaders who gleefully mocked technical glitches with the livestream.

In a live address on Tuesday, Newsom said Trump’s actions in Los Angeles meant democracy is “under assault before our eyes.”

As the speech unfolded, Sean Hannity was in the middle of a Fox News interview with Senator Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma. ADVERTISEMENT

Hannity said Newsom had “just texted me and asked if I was going to cover what he had to say, and I said, ‘Sure, but I will fact-check you as I always do.’”

After cutting to Newsom’s address, there was vision but no audio.

“It went dead again,” Hannity said. “By the way he needs a tech operator.”

Hannity picked up the broadcast for a few minutes before losing it once again. “We have apparently more audio problems with Gavin Newsom,” Hannity said.

Mullin replied: “This is probably the best thing that could happen to him—he’s having audio difficulties—but it shows how bad the state’s being ran, too, right?”

No audio difficuties intervened to salvage Mullin’s next attempted barb: “The guy absolutely should be thanking President Trump right now for trying to restore order because the only thing Governor Newsom is good at right now is sucking at being number one at being a terrible governor. I mean, that is it,” he said.

Gavin Newsom has lashed out at Donald Trump. sup/screen grab

Speaking on The Source With Kaitlan Collins, CNN’s conservative commentator Scott Jennings claimed Newsom used his live address to launch his own presidential campaign.

“This guy is governor of a state and it’s got one of its most important cities burning on his watch,” Jennings stated.

“And he‘s out here launching a presidential campaign. I mean, there‘s no other way to listen to what happened and not conclude that he just launched his presidential campaign on top of this lawlessness that‘s going on in California. He governs a failed state. He sits atop of a failed state.”

Senior advisor to Trump, Stephen Miller, posted a clip of Newsom’s address that claimed he was “inciting riots” in other states. Miller stated “the entire Democrat party is committed to the singular proposition of migrant flooding every city in the USA.”

Other key MAGA figures were quick to pile on Newsom. White House communications advisor Steven Cheung repeated Donald Trump’s nickname of “NewScum” on X and attacked the audio glitches.

“Gavin NewScum spent all this time - instead of doing his actual job - preparing for a webinar just for the audio to not work,” Cheung posted.

“The production quality is just like his leadership quality - sh---y.”

Conservative media personality Benny Johnson highlighted Newsom contacting Hannity directly and posted on X “Gavin Newsom’s livestreams are just like his leadership: disorganized, chaotic, and a total disaster. Can’t even get the sound to work. Yikes.”