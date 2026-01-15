MAGA Erupts Over Trump’s Total 180 on Top Target

A number of right-wing and Republican figures have blasted Donald Trump for pulling back on his threats to attack Iran based on unverified claims that the country has stopped killing protesters.

The 79-year-old president had previously warned that the U.S. was “locked and loaded” and ready to strike the Middle Eastern nation if protesters continued to be killed amid large-scale anti-government demonstrations in Iran.

“Iranian Patriots, KEEP PROTESTING - TAKE OVER YOUR INSTITUTIONS!!! Save the names of the killers and abusers. They will pay a big price,” Trump posted on Truth Social on Tuesday. “I have cancelled all meetings with Iranian Officials until the senseless killing of protesters STOPS. HELP IS ON ITS WAY.”

The protests in Iran broke out weeks ago over the country's rising inflation and demands for political change. Getty Images/Anonymous/Getty Images

However, one day later, Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that he had been “notified” that Iran had stopped the killings, without specifying the source of the information.

“We’ve been told that the killing in Iran is stopping, and it’s stopped, it’s stopping. And there’s no plan for executions, or an execution, or executions,” Trump said. “But that’s just gotten to me, some information, that the killing has stopped, that the executions have stopped.”

A Truth Social post from January 13, at 9:43 a.m., from President Donald Trump promising Iranian protesters that help was "on the way." Screenshot/Donald Trump/Truth Social

A number of conservatives—including Trump supporters—have now questioned the president’s sudden reversal on aiding the Iranian people, citing the lack of justification or corroboration.

“Every indication that I’ve seen says that the Iranian regime’s killing of protestors is still very much in full swing. The death toll is mounting by the hour,” South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham posted on X. “Hoping that help is on the way.”

President Donald Trump and Lindsey Graham were all smiles during their trip on Air Force One earlier this month. Joe Readle/Getty Images

Fox News host Mark Levin wrote: “If the Iranian regime is not slaughtering citizens now then can we assume they’ll turn on all the communications platforms so the world can see? What authority has informed our government the killing has stopped? I’ve many more questions.”

Noah Rothman, a writer at National Review, said Trump not helping the people of Iran after vowing to do so would be a “betrayal.”

“What a historic missed opportunity this would be…,” he added.

People gather at Enghelab Square after a government call to rally against recent protests across the country, chanting anti-U.S. and anti-Israel slogans, in Tehran, Iran, on January 12, 2026. Anadolu/Anadolu via Getty Images

MAGA billionaire Bill Ackman also expressed doubts about Trump’s statements, posting: “Has the killing actually stopped? Do we have any real time info from Iran?”

In reply, pro-Trump internet personality Eyal Yakoby posted: “No, there is zero information coming out of Iran. All internet is down. Why would this be the case if the killing has stopped?”

The Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA) group estimates that more than 2,400 protesters have been killed during violent crackdowns against dissent aimed at the country’s Islamic Republic clerical rulers.