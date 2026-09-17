MAGA Exile Trolls Trump Over ‘Ridiculous’ Crisis

Marjorie Taylor Greene has turned her fire on Donald Trump over soaring fuel prices, accusing the president of allowing costs at the pump to spiral.

“All right, $8.49 for diesel in California,” the former Georgia congresswoman, a longtime Trump loyalist who split from the president last November, began in a video posted on X. “Let me tell you something. It’s $6.59 in Georgia. I don’t care if it’s Georgia or California. It’s way too high. This is ridiculous.”

The MAGA exile pointed to the prices displayed at the California gas station, where a gallon of regular unleaded was listed at $6.19, alongside the $8.49 diesel price.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has gone from a staunch MAGA loyalist to a vocal critic of Donald Trump. Elijah Nouvelage/AFP via Getty Images

“Look, everything you buy—your food, your supplies, all of your goods—gets delivered by diesel,” she continued. “The war in Iran has got to stop. This is Trump’s fault. This should not be this high. It needs to end. Ridiculous.”

In response, White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers told the Daily Beast: “President Trump remains committed to unleashing American energy dominance, cutting costs, and putting more money back in the pockets of hardworking American families. As the U.S. continues to maintain full control of the Strait of Hormuz, oil and gas prices will fall back to pre-conflict levels.”

California diesel $8.49 but Georgia is $6.59, both RIDICULOUS!!!



The fuel crisis is only just beginning. pic.twitter.com/HEE5i1TxM2 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 16, 2026

Greene, 52, was once among Trump’s most prominent allies, but their relationship fractured over his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files.

Since then, Greene, who left Congress in January after resigning her seat, has questioned Trump’s mental stability and called for the 25th Amendment to be invoked to remove him from office, while Trump, 80, has nicknamed her “Marjorie ‘Traitor’ Greene.”

Greene has also been a vocal critic of Trump’s deeply unpopular war in Iran, having supported the president over his “no new wars” promise before his second term. “President Trump has gone mad as he wages war against Iran, a broken campaign promise,” she wrote on X in April.

Her latest criticism of the president comes as energy prices have reached record highs nearly seven months into Trump’s war in Iran.

As of Thursday, the national average for a gallon of gas was $4.43. Overall, gas prices have climbed 52 percent since January, according to the AAA.

Diesel prices, meanwhile, have hit record highs of $6.34 a gallon. Brent crude also climbed to around $109 a barrel on Monday, its highest level since May.

Brown University’s Iran War Energy Cost Tracker estimates the conflict has added more than $100 billion to U.S. gasoline and diesel costs, with the average household paying more than $750 extra.

Trump has repeatedly dismissed the rising prices, describing them as a “little glitch” in March.

He dismissed the rising prices again this week.

“It’s a very inexpensive price to pay for what we’ve done,” Trump said at a rally for Republican Senate nominee Michael Whatley in North Carolina on Wednesday. “Remember that. It’s a little more. It’s even—if it was, frankly, even, it was a lot more. But that’s gonna come tumbling down. That’s gonna be like a rocket ship in reverse.”

Polling shows that Americans are feeling the financial strain.

A Fox News poll released Wednesday found 61 percent of voters considered gas prices a major problem for their families, while 62 percent said the same about grocery prices.

There is also little appetite for accepting higher fuel costs as the price of the conflict. In a CBS News/YouGov poll, 71 percent said they were unwilling to pay more at the pump because of the war in Iran, a figure that rose to 81 percent among independents.

That could be disastrous for Republicans heading into the midterms, with voters already signaling that prices will play a major role in how they view the parties.

Donald Trump made lowering costs and not starting any new wars two central 2024 campaign vows. Kevin Mohatt/Reuters

And polling is already offering a glimpse of the grim fate that could await the GOP in November.

In the CBS/YouGov poll, 54 percent of likely voters said they would support the Democratic candidate in their congressional district if the election were held today, compared with 46 percent who backed the Republican candidate.