MAGA’s Favorite Country Singer Backs Mike Johnson’s Super Bowl Demand

MAGA-adored country singer Lee Greenwood has admitted he wants to perform at next year’s Super Bowl following calls for him to replace Bad Bunny.

The 82-year-old’s name was thrown into the ring by House Speaker Mike Johnson on Tuesday. Bad Bunny’s selection has sparked a meltdown among Trump supporters.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, the “God Bless the U.S.A.” singer said, “I agree with Speaker Johnson—I would make a great performer for any Super Bowl show. I perform for various NFL teams every year, especially during their Salute To Service games.“

He added, “Football is one of America’s most watched sports, and I am always thrilled to perform the anthem or ‘God Bless The U.S.A.’ during the games.” He then suggested performing pre-game.

Greenwood has long been admired in MAGA circles and regularly performs at high-profile events, including the president’s inauguration in January.

President Donald Trump walked onto the stage at slain activist Charlie Kirk’s memorial in September to pyrotechnics and a live performance from Greenwood.

Lee Greenwood is a regular feature at Trump rallies, having even sung at his inauguration and the memorial for Charlie Kirk. Win McNamee/Getty Images

In contrast, Bad Bunny has received the ire of the right. Real name Benito Martinez Ocasio, he will be the first Latin American to headline the halftime show.

Speaking to Newsmax, Trump called Ocasio’s selection “absolutely ridiculous,” saying, “I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it—it’s, like, crazy.”

A U.S. citizen from Puerto Rico, he performs predominantly in Spanish. He angered some Saturday Night Live! viewers over the weekend by giving part of his monologue in it.

“If you didn’t understand what I just said,” he smiled, “you have four months to learn.”

Bad Bunny speaks about his Super Bowl performance in Spanish at end of SNL monologue:



“If you didn’t understand what I just said, you have 4 months to learn.” pic.twitter.com/bT5ujmmh3P — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 5, 2025

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene carried the flag in the subsequent freak out, saying his words were “perverse.”

The Grammy Award-winner is one of the most-streamed artists in Spotify’s history and was the platform’s #1 global artist for three consecutive years, from 2020 to 2022.

“I didn’t even know who Bad Bunny was, but it sounds like a terrible decision, in my view,” Johnson told reporters, echoing Trump.

“There’s so many eyes on the Super Bowl—a lot of young, impressionable children,” he said. “And, in my view, you would have Lee Greenwood or role models doing that. Not somebody like this.”

The congressman is just another voice in a chorus of MAGA figureheads braying at megastar Ocasio’s announcement for Super Bowl LX.

Their fury was compounded by footage appearing to show him remaining seated during a rendition of “God Bless America” during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays.

Among the outraged was conservative mouthpiece Tomi Lahren.

Latino megastar Bad Bunny is one of the biggest names in show business right now. NBC/Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images

She said on X, “Bad Bunny appears to stay seated during ‘God Bless America’ at Yankee Stadium… Yeah because he has a clear disdain for America. He’s an a--hole.”

Ocasio has previously criticized Trump’s immigration policies. During his 2025 world tour, he didn’t host any shows in the continental U.S. due to concerns about ICE raids.

Greenwood told TMZ that his eagerness to perform is in no way a slight towards Bad Bunny, but rather an expression of his own love for music and football.

The Daily Beast has contacted representatives for Bad Bunny for comment.