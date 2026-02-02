MAGA Goon Spends Day After His Own Wedding Raging at Anti-ICE Grammys

A top Donald Trump adviser spent his first day of married life doggedly defending the president from attack by pop stars on social media.

“The Grammys have become so irrelevant,” Alex Bruesewitz wrote on X Sunday. His post came less than 24 hours after tying the knot with his new bride, former Miss Nevada Carolina Urrea, at Trump National Doral Miami golf course.

The couple’s nuptials coincided with this year’s Grammy Awards, where outrage over the MAGA president’s actions during his second stint in the White House took center stage.

X/Alex Bruesewitz

Many artists and attendees wore “ICE OUT” pins on the red carpet. Host Trevor Noah savagely mocked Trump during his opening monologue and throughout the night, while artists like Bad Bunny and Billie Eilish used their acceptance speeches to bash the Trump administration.

Bruesewitz seemed undeterred in his online defense of Trump despite the MAGA leader snubbing his wedding for a black-tie dinner only the day before.

X/Alex Bruesewitz

“Trevor Noah is a stone cold loser,” the strategist raged. “The Grammys’ ratings have been cut in half since their peak. Their ratings are so pathetically low now.”

Bruesewitz was not alone among MAGA voices melting down over the awards ceremony, with White House Director of Communications Steven Cheung also piling in on the Noah-hate.

Standing ovation at the Grammys after an artist said “ICE Out”

So shameful. We love our law enforcement ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dcNGX32EAB — Emily Austin (@emilyraustin) February 2, 2026

“Trevor Noah is still a giant loser who will be forever known for being unceremoniously kicked off The Daily Show for being a complete psychopath, only to be replaced by a rotating cast of even bigger snowflakes,” Cheung posted.

Conservative podcaster Emily Austin, who was present at the awards ceremony, posted a video of herself refusing to stand with the rest of the crowd after an artist told the audience “ICE OUT.”

“I love our law enforcement,” she said, blowing a kiss to the camera. In a separate video, she also mocked Eilish for telling the audience “F–k ICE.”

“I”m so edgy. OMG, I said ‘f–k ICE,’ hehehehe,” she added.

Austin later appeared to have been interviewed by conservative media personality Oli London, who noted Austin had accessorized with a clutch in the shape of a U.S. flag.

“While others use this stage to divide, I chose to walk this carpet as a proud, unapologetic voice for the values that make this nation great,” she is quoted as saying.

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren was similarly outraged by Eilish’s speech, in which the singer had argued “no one is illegal on stolen land.”

“They do this because they are narcissistic assholes and standing on a stage patting themselves on the back just wouldn’t be complete without some minimal effort toward the social justice trend of the moment,” she wrote.