MAGA Hellsite Parler Is Back Online. Just Barely.
STAND BY
Parler, the flailing social network for MAGA fanatics that was booted offline by Amazon, Apple, and Google after the Capitol insurrection, resurfaced on Monday after finding a new company to host its servers. The CEO of that firm, Kevin Matossian, told NPR that the platform is taking “necessary steps to better monitor” postings and portrayed himself as a free-speech savior. “Let me be clear, Skysilk does not advocate nor condone hate, rather, it advocates the right to private judgment and rejects the role of being the judge, jury, and executioner,” he said. “This is not a matter of SkySilk endorsing the message, but rather, the right of the messenger to deliver it.”
As of Monday evening, it was being delivered slowly. NPR reported that the relaunch was hampered by technical problems, including slow speeds and lack of access on mobile devices. Despite the glitches, Parler claimed it had come up with a way to keep the platform from becoming a cesspool—announcing it will remove content that threatens or incites violence and will put warning labels on posts that “personally attack” someone based on “race, sex, sexual orientation, or religion.”