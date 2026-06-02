MAGA Influencer Admits Assault in Vile Race Attack

A MAGA influencer has admitted to assaulting a woman at a London Underground station.

Melissa Rein Lively, 40, founder of the “anti-woke” PR firm America First, was wanted by British Transport Police for allegedly pulling a woman’s hair at Bond Street station last October.

She accepted a conditional caution over the incident, while an assault-by-beating charge against her was withdrawn. Rein Lively was not present at Westminster Magistrates’ Court for the proceedings, the BBC reported.

Rein Lively was also ordered to pay $1,225 in compensation to the victim, which is due in July.

Melissa Rein Lively was at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Election Night in November 2024. Instagram/Melissa Rein Lively

Rein Lively’s boyfriend, Philipp Ostermann, who was with her at the Underground station, denied two racially aggravated public-order offenses and a public-order offense in relation to the same incident. He was released on bail and ordered to return to court in November to face trial.

The court heard that the victim and her sister were walking toward Bond Street station in central London with their children, one of whom was in a stroller, on the evening of Oct. 11, 2025.

Prosecutor Lyndon Harris said the sisters saw Ostermann and Rein Lively ahead of them and believed that the MAGA influencer “may have been intoxicated,” The Guardian reported.

British Transport Police issued photos of Melissa Rein Lively and Phillip Osterman as part of their investigation. British Transport Police

Rein Lively then appeared to stumble into the stroller, prompting the woman to push back with it. Ostermann, a German national, is then alleged to have yelled at the sisters: “You bloody Indians, watch where you’re going, you shouldn’t be here.”

The sisters informed Ostermann that they were not Indian and told him to stop being racist, the court heard.

Rein Lively then allegedly grabbed one of the sisters by the hair and pulled it in a “forceful manner.”

Melissa Rein Lively proudly underwent cosmetic surgery to achieve a so-called “Mar-a-Lago face” to get into Donald Trump’s orbit. Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Rein Lively gained national attention in late 2024 after launching a desperate social media campaign to be named Donald Trump’s next White House press secretary following his election victory.

“I’m a hair away from the White House. I do think I’m going to get it,” she told Politico. “My sphere of influence goes far beyond people who are paper pushers on the Trump campaign. I work with billionaires. My clients are—I can’t even name who I work with. They own half of Palm Beach.”

The influencer was also once a believer in QAnon, the extremist conspiracy theory that claims Trump is secretly battling a cabal of satanic, cannibalistic pedophiles.