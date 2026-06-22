MAGA It-Girl Drops New Post After Bizarre Trump ‘Daughter’ Photo

MAGA socialite and Manhattan Republican Party Chairwoman Andrea Catsimatidis has responded to President Donald Trump’s bizarre Father’s Day post featuring her mother.

The 80-year-old president sparked concerns after he acknowledged Father’s Day with a bizarre Truth Social post featuring a photo of a woman online sleuths later identified as Margo Catsimatidis, 74, the wife of billionaire Trump ally John Catsimatidis.

For the caption, the president wrote, “Great daughter. My Honor!!! President DJT.”

@realDonaldTrump/Truth Social

The photo was likely taken at Camp David during the Clinton administration, as the state seal of Arkansas, Clinton’s home state, is visible in the image. It is unclear why the president posted it, and the White House did not respond to the Daily Beast’s repeated requests for comment at the time.

John and Margo’s daughter, 36-year-old Andrea, responded to the post late on Sunday, writing on X, “Thank you Mr President! Thank you for inviting me to your birthday party, it was an amazing tribute filled with so much American pride. And thank you for everything you are doing for America!”

Andrea was in attendance at Trump’s UFC event at the White House held for America’s 250th anniversary on his 80th birthday, posting a selfie from the event wishing the president a happy birthday and posing for a photo with White House Communications Director Steven Cheung and Labor Department Inspector General Anthony D’Esposito.

Inspector General Anthony D'Esposito/X

Some online had suspected that the president’s post was intended as a message for Margo about Andrea, while others wondered if the president had mistaken Margo for one of his own daughters, Ivanka, 44, or Tiffany, 32.

Andrea Catsimatidis/X

Andrea, who has chaired the Manhattan Republican Party since 2017, married Richard Nixon’s grandson, Christopher Cox Nixon, in 2011. Trump reportedly told the couple that he was responsible for convincing John to pay for their extravagant million-dollar wedding at the Waldorf-Astoria.

According to their marriage announcement in the New York Times, the couple met when Andrea was a high school senior “just five days shy of her 18th birthday.” Nixon was 11 years her senior and working for Sen. John McCain’s presidential campaign at the time.

Andrea Catsimatidis and her ex Christopher Nixon Cox at their wedding at The Waldorf-Astoria in 2011. James Devaney/WireImage

Among the 700 guests at the wedding were high-profile political figures including Hillary Clinton, Henry Kissinger, and Rudy Giuliani.

“We had so many people to celebrate with us….It was a beautiful, bipartisan wedding—everyone had an amazing time,” she told New York Magazine.

The couple got divorced three short years later.

Andrea Catsimatidis is a longtime New York political operative. Variety/Variety via Getty Images

Andrea endorsed Donald Trump in the 2020 and 2024 presidential elections. She has amplified unsubstantiated claims of election fraud in the 2020 election, including accusing President Joe Biden of planning a coup and claiming that “Corporate America helped rig the election.” She also falsely claimed that antifa activists were responsible for the January 6 Capitol riots.

Speaking to amNewYorkMetro after January 6, she said, “I’ve seen some evidence circulating of ads looking for antifa members to dress as Trump supporters, as well as communist tattoos on some of the rioters, and pictures of actual rioters who were at the left-wing riots over the past year. Antifa had every reason to do this, and it is definitely their MO.”

@ajcats/Instagram

Andrea’s father, 77-year-old John, was born in Greece and migrated to the U.S. with his parents when he was six months old. He is the owner, president, chairman and CEO of Gristedes, D’Agostino Supermarkets and Red Apple Group, a real estate and aviation company.