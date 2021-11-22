Ex-Rittenhouse Lawyer Takes on QAnon Shaman’s Case
NEW KID IN TOWN
John Pierce, the MAGA-sympathizing and anti-vaccination attorney, has confirmed that he and his co-counsel will file a motion on behalf of the infamous QAnon Shaman. Pierce’s motion will claim ineffective assistance of co-counsel by Jacob Chansley’s previous lawyer, Albert Watkins, and attempt to appeal Chansley’s sentence. Chansley was sentenced to more than three years in prison on Nov. 17, marking one of the harshest verdicts for a Jan. 6 rioter yet imposed.
Pierce and Shipley “are now counsel of record for Mr. Chansley in all further legal matters,” according to a release from the National Constitutional Law Union, an organization established by Pierce earlier this year. The NCLU will be funding Chansley’s appeals process, as well as the other Capitol riot defenders Pierce represents.
Though Pierce admitted to NPR in September that he’d lost count of the number of Jan. 6 clients he’d amassed, the Justice Department put the number at 17 people. Pierce is also known for having been Kyle Rittenhouse’s initial counsel. He was fired and replaced with Mark Richards, who slammed Pierce last week as having been “more interested in promoting himself than representing Kyle.”