MAGA Melts Down as Foreign Voice Speaks Over Trump’s Speech

Donald Trump’s fans on social media are fuming after they were forced to hear the president dubbed in a different language during his Tuesday morning speech to the United Nations.

During the live feed of Trump’s address to the UN, the Portuguese live translation of the president’s remarks briefly overtook the audio feed.

It was the most audible in a series of technical errors Trump endured during the day’s events, overcoming first a stalled escalator and then a broken teleprompter to deliver his speech.

Trump berated the UN on a variety of topics over the course of his 50 minute speech. Alexander Drago/REUTERS

The pileup of minor inconveniences led conservative conspiracy theorists to insinuate that someone, and perhaps the UN itself, attempted to sabotage Trump’s appearance.

White House communications advisor Jason Miller facepalmed the audio error on X, posting “Nice audio feed, UN.”

“The UN is trying to do everything you can to disrupt President Trump’s speech,” wrote X user Mrsmmtbeauty. “You will not silence President Trump!”

“Silencing [President Trump] is not a good idea,” wrote another with the handle ARQSAA.

Though some MAGA fringes suggested the UN was attempting to silence Trump, the president spoke for 50 minutes Tuesday morning. During his wide-ranging speech, Trump took the opportunity to criticize the UN for not letting him remodel the building while he was a real estate developer, ripped into the UN for not giving him credit for “ending seven un-endable wars,” some of which are still ongoing, and told world leaders that their countries are “going to hell” for permitting “uncontrolled migration.”

Trump was briefly dubbed over by Portuguese audio during his speech Tuesday. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

He also hyped up America’s economy, claiming “grocery prices are down,” manufacturing was “booming” and that America “defeated inflation.”

Grocery prices are up, manufacturing jobs have slowed, and inflation remains high, according to the most recent reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve.

During a digression to climate change, Trump complained that Europe was too hot because countries there are refusing to turn on the air conditioner.