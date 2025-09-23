Politics

MAGA Melts Down as Foreign Voice Speaks Over Trump’s Speech

O QUE?

Trump’s rambling speech to the UN was briefly dubbed into Portuguese on live TV.

Adam Downer
Adam Downer 

Breaking News Reporter

Donald Trump’s fans on social media are fuming after they were forced to hear the president dubbed in a different language during his Tuesday morning speech to the United Nations.

During the live feed of Trump’s address to the UN, the Portuguese live translation of the president’s remarks briefly overtook the audio feed.

It was the most audible in a series of technical errors Trump endured during the day’s events, overcoming first a stalled escalator and then a broken teleprompter to deliver his speech.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni reacts while listening to U.S. President Donald Trump's (not pictured) speech
Trump berated the UN on a variety of topics over the course of his 50 minute speech. Alexander Drago/REUTERS

The pileup of minor inconveniences led conservative conspiracy theorists to insinuate that someone, and perhaps the UN itself, attempted to sabotage Trump’s appearance.

White House communications advisor Jason Miller facepalmed the audio error on X, posting “Nice audio feed, UN.”

“The UN is trying to do everything you can to disrupt President Trump’s speech,” wrote X user Mrsmmtbeauty. “You will not silence President Trump!”

“Silencing [President Trump] is not a good idea,” wrote another with the handle ARQSAA.

Though some MAGA fringes suggested the UN was attempting to silence Trump, the president spoke for 50 minutes Tuesday morning. During his wide-ranging speech, Trump took the opportunity to criticize the UN for not letting him remodel the building while he was a real estate developer, ripped into the UN for not giving him credit for “ending seven un-endable wars,” some of which are still ongoing, and told world leaders that their countries are “going to hell” for permitting “uncontrolled migration.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 23: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on September 23, 2025 in New York City. World leaders convened for the 80th Session of UNGA, with this year’s theme for the annual global meeting being “Better together: 80 years and more for peace, development and human rights.” (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)
Trump was briefly dubbed over by Portuguese audio during his speech Tuesday. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

He also hyped up America’s economy, claiming “grocery prices are down,” manufacturing was “booming” and that America “defeated inflation.”

Grocery prices are up, manufacturing jobs have slowed, and inflation remains high, according to the most recent reports from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Federal Reserve.

During a digression to climate change, Trump complained that Europe was too hot because countries there are refusing to turn on the air conditioner.

The Daily Beast has reached out to the UN for comment.

