MAGA Mouthpiece Loses It at Administration Over ICE Barbie

MAGA firebrand Laura Loomer has fired off a rant attacking members of the Donald Trump administration for their ties with Qatar.

Loomer used Sunday’s terror attack in Bondi Beach, Sydney, Australia, to peddle her anti-Islam agenda, slamming members of the Cabinet for making diplomatic visits to Qatar.

FBI director Kash Patel and Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem were in her sights in the lengthy post on X.

“One week after @FBIDirectorKash traveled to Qatar to meet with the jihadist leadership of Qatar, DHS Secretary @KristiNoem is in Qatar today as well, kissing Islamic a-- just days after a horrible Islamic terrorist attack in Australia and a thwarted Islamic Palestinian terror attack in California in which Palestinian activists were planning on BOMBING Amercians in Los Angeles on New Years Eve,” she said.

As well as the Sydney attack, Loomer referenced an incident that Attorney General Pam Bondi referred to as a “massive and horrific terror plot.” Bondi claimed the attacks were planned to begin on New Year’s Eve, carried out by a “far-left, pro-Palestine, anti-government and anti-capitalist group,” aimed at targets in Orange County and Los Angeles, California.

Noem's visit to Qatar received the ire of Loomer. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

“You’d think that with the growing threat of Islamic terrorism and the increased attacks on Jews and Christians here in the U.S. during the holidays that the DHS Secretary would be here in America working to mass deport Muslims instead of rubbing elbows with the funders of Islamic mass migration and Islamic terrorism,” Loomer continued.

According to the state-run News Agency of Qatar, Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met with Noem on Wednesday.

Loomer launched into an anti-Islam diatribe in her post. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Patel, meanwhile, is known to have close ties with the natural gas-rich nation, having admitted that he consulted for the Embassy of Qatar before his appointment as FBI director.

“What are we doing?” Loomer continued. “I love President Trump, but some of his cabinet members have a serious Qatar issue. Everyone knows this is true but some people are too afraid to say anything for some odd reason.

“I am not afraid to call out Islamic a-- kissing because Qatar only serves to undermine President Trump and the truth is on my side,” Loomer wrote.

Loomer is an inductee into the reconfigured Pentagon press corps, which was gutted after news outlets, including Fox News, refused to sign a document giving the Department of Defense the final say on what information leaves the building. Loomer and her cadre of new media vloggers and social media personalities did not have such concerns.