MAGA Newcomer’s Campaign Hit by Embarrassing Leaked Texts

A white nationalist GOP candidate’s campaign is being battered by leaked texts and disgruntled staffers.

James Fishback is a groyper aligned with far-right racist and misogynist commentator Nick Fuentes. He’s polling in single digits in the Republican primary to be governor of Florida and replace Ron DeSantis, already a stunning success for the niche internet-based movement that even most of MAGA despises.

But Fishback has a money problem. The Bulwark reports he owes around $200,000 to the hedge fund he used to work for, and that amount could rise to more than $2 million after legal fees.

Fishback is aligned with the movement faced by Nick Fuentes, known as groypers. Dominic Gwinn/Getty Images

The news site reports that Greenlight Capital asked a judge to order the 31-year-old to hand over the Tesla Model 3 he uses on the campaign trail, while staffers’ frustrated texts appear to be concerned that his couch had been repossessed.

The texts were leaked to The Bulkwark by Bryant Fulgham, who quit the campaign on February 18 after reportedly tangling with veterans of the USS Liberty. The ship was sunk accidentally by Israel during the 1967 Six-Day War, and serves a symbolic purpose in groypers’ distrust of Israel and strong anti-semitic views.

Messages with Fishback’s campaign manager from early February reveal anxiety among staffers.

“Did they legit take it [the couch]? Or was he joking?” Fulgham asked.

“I think they did, man,” campaign manager Emma Wright responded.

“Oh my god s--t. We’re gonna be sleeping on the floor soon up there,” he replied.

She then joked about the two allegedly repossessed items offering one another support: “Tesla (also being seized): STAY STRONG COUCH.”

Fishback denied the claims to The Bulwark, saying in a statement, “This is silly. My couch is sitting in my living room.”

Since leaving the campaign, Fulgham has gone scorched-earth, saying “James is a con artist at the end of the day,” and accusing him of being like the Wolf of Wall Street protagonist Jordan Belfort.

Greenlight Capital alleges he took confidential company documents with him when he left, among other claims, and court filings show it did try to repossess the Tesla.

There are also murky claims about the repossession of a Cartier watch, which his creditors’ lawyers say he once wore to a deposition.

“Like bro just give them the Rolex and call it a day,” Wright wrote in another text published by The Bulwark.

She added, “He claims he lost it or something idk.”

“Yeah I lost it in my safety deposit box,” Fulgham joked.

Fishback told The Bulwark, “I have never owned a Rolex.”

Fishback also denied that Fulgham had held the position of county outreach chair during his campaign, although the latter reportedly produced documents showing he had.

In a statement to the Daily Beast, Fishback said, “This is silly. Bryant was never an employee of our campaign. I have never owned a Rolex, and my couch is sitting in my living room as we speak.”

In another tough break for Fishback, it has also been reported that he has been banned from holding campaign rallies at all Waffle House restaurants in Florida, and IHOP has also denied claims that he was invited to appear there.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is term-limited and can't run again. Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Fuentes previously called Fishback “very impressive” and thinks he’s a “really smart” person, according to The Bulwark.