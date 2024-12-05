MAGA Panic as GOP Doubts on Hegseth’s Nomination Spread

MAGA talking heads are freaking out after Pete Hegseth‘s defense secretary bid was overlooked, in a vote of confidence for the incumbent Lloyd Austin.

President-elect Donald Trump’s embattled pick has been on Capitol Hill this week trying to sway Republican senators, after a series of high profile scandals rocked his bid. “I spoke to the president this morning. (Trump) supports me fully. We’re not going anywhere,” Hegseth told the BBC outside the Senate chamber Wednesday.

Donald Trump's has come under intense scrutiny KEVIN LAMARQUE/Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

But one senator told The Hill anonymously the same day that the bid appeared to be dead in the water. “It’s damaging to the president,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iowa Republican Joni Ernst, a key Republican member of the Armed Services Committee and a survivor of sexual assault herself, said Thursday that she was not ready to support Hegseth despite meeting with him.

“Well, I did have a very long, lengthy discussion with Pete yesterday, and I do appreciate his service to the nation. I also am a combat veteran. So, we talked about a number of those issues, and we will continue with the vetting process. I think that is incredibly important,” Ernst told Fox News. “So, again, all I’m saying is we had a very frank and productive discussion, and I know that we will continue to have conversations for months.”

When host Bill Hemmer said it “doesn’t sound in your answer that you got to a yes,” Ernst replied, “I think you are right.”

It came as all but seven Republicans in the Senate voted to confirm Austin, who is an Afghanistan and Iraq War vet.

This, of course, caused a storm among MAGA hardliners who backed Hegseth to the hilt. “What a disgrace. If you’re a GOP Senator who voted for Lloyd Austin, but criticize @PeteHegseth, then maybe you’re in the wrong political party!” Donald Trump Jr. raged.

Incoming Secretary of Defense @PeteHegseth: “I spoke to Trump this morning… he supports us fully.” pic.twitter.com/f5ZBu2p9QC — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) December 5, 2024

Georgia’s rep Mike Collins called on the Senate Republicans to “step up”.

He said: “In what world should Lloyd Austin get 93 votes for confirmation, and Hegseth not get 50. Step up, Senate GOP.”

Andrew Surabian, a Republican strategist, was equally as rattled. He said: “All but 7 Republicans in the Senate VOTED TO CONFIRM Biden’s incompetent Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin—Probably the worst DOD head in American history—Who was responsible for the Afghanistan embarrassment—Think about that when you see Senate RINOs criticizing @PeteHegseth.”

The latest saga comes after reports circulated that Trump is considering replacing Hegseth with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The ex-Fox News host and former Army National Guard officer has come under intense scrutiny over an alleged sexual assault and reports about him being drunk at work events and other misconduct. Hegseth denies all wrongdoing.