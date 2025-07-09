MAGA podcaster Patrick Bet-David blasted the Trump administration’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein files as its worst error so far.

News broke this week that the Justice Department and the FBI had formally concluded there was no evidence the convicted sex offender kept a “client list,” blackmailed his associates, or was murdered in his prison cell while awaiting trial for sex trafficking in 2019.

The declaration, in a two-page memo, left many members of the MAGA faithful reeling, after Donald Trump’s team had spent months teasing the release of troves of new information in the case.

“Epstein” quickly became the No. 1 trending hashtag on the social media platform X, with more than 2 million posts on the topic, Bet-David said Tuesday during an interview with Fox News.

The president has been haunted by old images of him with Epstein, including this photo taken in 1997 at Trump's private Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida. The president has denied ever going on Epstein’s private plane or visiting his private island. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“There is a reason why people are asking about this,” said Bet-David, who hosted Trump on his PDB podcast during the 2024 election campaign and said he had voted for him three times. “This is by far the biggest fumble of the administration they’ve had thus far.”

Bet-David told Fox’s Jesse Watters the issue was “very important” to about 20 percent of Trump’s voters and that the administration’s handling of it had been a “big letdown.”

During his campaign, Trump said he had “no problem” releasing the FBI’s investigation files. He appointed Kash Patel, an Epstein truther who claimed the disgraced financier had been murdered, to lead the FBI, and Attorney General Pam Bondi seemed to suggest in February that law enforcement had a client list.

MAGA is angry that FBI Director Kash Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi haven't released new findings in the Epstein case. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

During a Cabinet meeting this week, the president angrily interjected when a reporter asked Bondi about the latest findings.

“Are you still talking about Jeffrey Epstein?” Trump asked. “This guy’s been talked about for years.”

According to Bet-David, that type of dismissal was missing the point. The more Trump and his officials argue that Epstein is old news or that other stories are more important, the more attention they draw to the issue, he argued.

“People are going to ask, ‘Why are they so nervous about this? What do you know that the rest of us don’t know?’’’ he said.