MAGA Loses It Over Royal Matchmaking Scheme for Barron

Donald Trump’s loyal followers are hatching a new plan for the president to acquire Greenland: through arranged marriage.

One X user proposed in a now-viral post that the president’s youngest child, 19-year-old Barron Trump, marry Denmark’s Princess Isabella, who turned 18 in April. Then, the post suggests that the princess could offer Greenland, an autonomous territory within NATO ally Denmark, as a dowry.

“The simple diplomatic solution is Barron Trump marries Princess Isabella of Denmark and Greenland is given to America as dowry payment,” wrote MAGA influencer account Miss White, in a post that garnered 6.8 million views at the time of publication.

Princess Isabella of Denmark celebrated her 18th birthday over several glamorous days in Copenhagen in April. IDA MARIE ODGAARD/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Ima

Barron Trump is known to be tight-lipped about his love life. EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

MAGA was quick to rally behind the suggestion.

“The Henry(Etta) Kissinger of our time!” Megyn Kelly replied, referring to the controversial former United States Secretary of State under Richard Nixon and Gerald Ford.

Megyn Kelly appeared gung-ho over an arranged marriage between Barron Trump and the Danish princess. X/Megyn Kelly/X

Pete St. Onge of the Heritage Foundation—which authored Project 2025—also entered the conversation. “The Habsburg solution,” he wrote above the original X post, referring to the powerful European monarchy that ruled from the 15th to the 20th century and rose to prominence in part through strategic marriages.

“That sounds the easiest diplomatic deal ever,” a MAGA influencer account titled “MAGA Spirits” wrote in a post to its 200,000 followers.

Isabella, the second child of King Frederik X and Queen Mary, is currently in her final year of upper secondary education at Øregård Gymnasium in Copenhagen, a public state school with no tuition fees. She is set to graduate this summer and is second in line of succession to the Danish throne behind her older brother, Christian, Crown Prince of Denmark.

Princess Isabella is the second child and first daughter to the King and Queen of Denmark. Martin Sylvest Andersen/Getty Images

While her post-graduation plans are unknown, it is unlikely the Nordic country is willing to barter its first princess in 60 years. Denmark has also remained firmly opposed to Trump’s increasingly frequent assertions that “We do need Greenland, absolutely,” as first reported by The Atlantic.

Trump administration officials have echoed those sentiments. On Tuesday, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller doubled down on the U.S.’s need to acquire Greenland during an appearance on CNN.

“For the United States to secure the Arctic region, to protect and defend NATO and NATO interests, obviously, Greenland should be part of the United States,” Miller told CNN’s Jake Tapper.

He added that there was no need to discuss military action, telling Tapper: “Nobody‘s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland.”

Denmark, meanwhile, has been shoring up support from its European allies. The same day as Miller’s CNN appearance, several of America’s closest allies rallied behind the Arctic territory in a stinging open letter urging the U.S. to back off.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller looks on as President Donald Trump speaks to the press following US military actions in Venezuela, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 3, 2026. JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

“Greenland belongs to its people. It is for Denmark and Greenland, and them only, to decide on matters concerning Denmark and Greenland,” the letter stated.

The strongly worded message was signed by leaders of seven of America’s allies, including UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

For Barron’s part, this is hardly the first time MAGA has thirsted over his teenage love life. Last year, the New York University student made headlines for shutting down an entire floor of Trump Tower for a date.

Middle-aged Fox News hosts Jesse Watters and Julie Banderas creeped out their audience when they speculated about whether Barron got laid at the end of his reported date.

At the same time, Barron has been slammed for having alleged ties to manosphere personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan—right-wing influencers who have faced human trafficking charges stemming from allegations made by multiple women in multiple countries.