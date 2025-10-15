MAGA Rages at MSNBC for Skipping Charlie Kirk White House Memorial

MAGA found a new reason to take issue with MSNBC on after supporters realized it was the only major news network not to air live coverage of the memorial event held for conservative commentator Charlie Kirk at the White House.

The ceremony, held on Tuesday afternoon in order to posthumously award Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, was aired as breaking news on most major networks including CNN, ABC, Fox News and NBC.

MAGA influencers shared a collage on X showing MSNBC as the only network not covering the event, opting to air its regularly scheduled programming, Deadline: White House, instead.

🚨 BREAKING: In a disgusting move, MSNBC is the LONE network refusing to air President Trump's Charlie Kirk Medal of Freedom ceremony



Instead, they are attacking Trump's tariffs and economy.



Vile and filled with hate. pic.twitter.com/KjAGkiUSuZ — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2025

While MSNBC did not air the event live, the event was acknowledged during Deadline: White House, with host Nicole Wallace telling viewers, “Moments ago, Donald Trump awarded the Medal of Freedom to murdered conservative activist Charlie Kirk. His widow, Erika Kirk, accepted that award. In his citation for the medal, the administration mentioned his enormous influence inside the MAGA movement. In accepting the award, Erika Kirk thanked the Trump administration and Kirk’s staff.”

Republican media figure Eric Daughtery still condemned MSNBC’s “disgusting move,” describing the network as being “vile and filled with hate”. Another Republican commentator called the decision to air regular programming a “pathetic, biased tantrum” and dismissed MSNBC as “the propaganda arm of the radical left” that is “too cowardly to cover real American patriotism.”

Trump with Erika Kirk at the White House. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

One conservative content creator declared that MSNBC was “not a news network,” adding that “even CNN carried the remarks live.” Meanwhile, a producer for controversial MAGA YouTuber Benny Johnson called the network “scum”.

The Daily Beast has contacted MSNBC for comment.

Trump, and by extension his supporters, has a long history of airing grievances with MSNBC. Trump called for Wallace to be fired in August, lashing out at the liberal network for suggesting he was trying to hide his cankles from the public. He declared that the network “shouldn’t have a right to broadcast” shortly after his inauguration earlier this year.

The memorial event was hosted by President Donald Trump in the newly-renovated Rose Garden, a fact the president made note of in his speech, telling attendees that “people are loving” the renovations. “They’re loving it like they’ve not loved a lot of things,” he added.

The president then went on to brag about his Middle East peace deal and winning the 2024 election and complain about ABC news anchor George Stephanopoulos, and most controversially, boasted about cheating death.

Standing next to Kirk’s widow Erika, Trump spoke of the assassination attempt he experienced during the election campaign last year. “I made a turn at a good time. I made a turn at a good time - I turned to the right,” he said of the moment he was shot.