Trump Brags About Rose Garden Renovations at Charlie Kirk Memorial

President Donald Trump took time out of a Tuesday afternoon memorial event for conservative influencer Charlie Kirk to brag about the positive feedback he’s received on his controversial Rose Garden remodel, telling attendees, “This is the first time we’ve been at the new and improved Rose Garden, and people are loving it.” He continued, “They’re loving it like they’ve not loved a lot of things. We have the Presidential Walk of Fame which you just saw, we wanted to get it opened for this occasion.” In addition to paving over the grass and adding patio furniture to the Rose Garden, the president also created a "Walk of Fame" that features portraits of Trump’s predecessors—save for President Joe Biden, who is represented with a photo of an autopen. Trump went on to discuss the weather, adding, “We were hoping we were able to get outside, and the weather allowed us to. It was supposed to be a terrible, rainy day, I was telling Erika [Kirk], and God was watching and he didn’t want that for Charlie, he just didn’t want that.”