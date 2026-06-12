MAGA Reality Candidate Speaks Out After Shocker Loss

Former reality star and Los Angeles mayoral hopeful Spencer Pratt has spoken out for the first time since failing to advance to the run-off election in November.

Pratt was beaten out by incumbent mayor Karen Bass and Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman in last week’s primary vote. The two women will face off in the run-off election on November 3.

The former The Hills star and social media personality avoided publicly addressing his failure all week, instead posting a cryptic photo of a duck on a lake and firing off a response to Jimmy Kimmel after the comedian made jokes at his expense.

On Thursday, Pratt broke his silence, posting a short quip on X that read, “Are they done counting yet?”

Spencer Pratt/X

According to the Associated Press, 99 percent of votes have been counted from the June 2 primary, with Pratt receiving 25.5 percent of the vote. Bass received 34.3 percent, while Raman received 29 percent.

Pratt had previously said that if Bass or Raman were elected, he would leave Los Angeles. In his Tuesday night monologue, Jimmy Kimmel reminded Pratt of his promise, hiring and decorating a U-Haul truck to help Pratt move his belongings.

“Spencer, if you’re watching, we are so, so sorry to see you go,” Kimmel said. “We do know that we’re gonna miss the hell out of you. You’re a man of your word, and you’ve gotta go, you said you were gonna go.”

Kimmel’s joke upset Pratt’s supporters, many of whom vented their frustrations online, including Sen. Rick Scott of Florida.

“Remember when Jimmy Kimmel was funny? I don’t either,” Scott wrote on X.

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain slammed Kimmel for being a “mean, heartless b-----d,” adding that, “no amount of on air crying will convince me or anyone else otherwise.”

Pratt himself also responded, posting a video of his home that was destroyed in the Palisades Fire in January 2025.

“Jimmy Kimmel i guess you missed the part of the story i don’t need a U-Haul,” Pratt wrote. “I have nothing left to pack.”

Spencer Pratt/X

His response to Kimmel was his first post since his cryptic message posted after his defeat.

Hours after the results made it clear that he would not be advancing to the run-off election, Pratt posted a photo of a duck sitting on a lake during sunset, with no caption or explanation.

X/Spencer Pratt

President Donald Trump’s endorsement of Pratt as a “big MAGA person” failed to move the needle in Los Angeles.

“I’d like to see him do well. He’s a character. I heard he’s a big MAGA person. He’s doing well,” the president told reporters last month.

After Pratt’s defeat, the president’s supporters jumped to unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud, claiming that the election was rigged.

CNN data guru Harry Enten was quick to shut the conspiracy theorists down, calling the argument “the dumbest conspiracy theory” he’d ever heard.

“This is the dumbest conspiracy theory I have ever heard because the Democratic establishment and Karen Bass wanted Spencer Pratt in the runoff,” Enten said, arguing that Bass’s team would have preferred to see her go head-to-head with Pratt in November because facing progressive challenger Raman in heavily blue Los Angeles makes it harder for the mayor to secure re-election.

Enten noted that in a run-off election against Pratt, Bass would be up 18 points, but against Raman, she would be down by 4 points.