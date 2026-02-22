MAGA Rep Torches GOP Senator in Defense of AOC

One of Congress’s leading progressive Democrats has found an unlikely supporter after being belittled by Republican Sen. John Kennedy for her former work as a bartender.
Republican congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna, 36, dove to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s defense on X Saturday, writing: “I dont agree with a lot @AOC does and I can debate with her on it but to knock her or anyone for being a bartender is not a ‘hit,’ it’s tone deaf.”
The Air Force veteran continued: “Plenty of people don’t come from political pedigree. There are plenty of people who go through school etc and are hardworking Americans and they have the right to run for office. Shoot, half of DC spends its time in bars and love the bartenders.”
Finishing her post by tagging 74-year-old Kennedy, Luna rallied: “NO TAX ON TIPS AND NO TAX ON OVERTIME is FOR the service industry workers. Focus on calling out McConnell for BLOCKING THE SAVE ACT. THATS A WIN!”
The Florida congresswoman is a vocal Trump supporter. Earlier this week, she fervently supported the president’s announcement regarding the release of government-collected files on aliens. But that didn’t stop Luna from coming to the public defense of one of MAGA’s top foes.
Luna was responding to Kennedy’s attack on AOC, 36, on Fox News’ Hannity Special this weekend, following her speech at the Munich Security Conference on Feb. 13, which has been ripped apart by many GOP members.
“The congresswoman is kind of like Vice President Kamala Harris, but with more bartending experience,” Kennedy said during a long rant about Ocasio-Cortez.
The senator added that AOC “has never been accused of being a policy maven,” and ended his attack with a quip: “My message to my friend the congresswoman is: ‘You go girl, you just keep it up.’”
AOC herself responded to Kennedy’s smears on Saturday, writing on X: “My having been a waitress makes me 1000x more qualified to govern on behalf of working people than whatever lifelong politician nonsense you’ve swung from your whole career.”
She concluded, “Why should working people vote for you if this is what you think of them?”
At the Munich Security Conference, AOC accused Trump of ushering in an “age of authoritarianism,” while California Governor Gavin Newsom used his time in Europe to formalize a clean energy agreement between his state and the United Kingdom.
Prior to Kennedy’s disparaging comments, Trump was quick to call out the Democrat duo for their positions.
“Marco was fantastic in Munich! AOC and Newscum were an embarrassment to our Nation. For one thing they shouldn’t be talking badly about the U.S.A., especially on ‘foreign soil.’ They made fools of themselves, and always will!” the president wrote on Truth Social.