MAGA Rep Revives Nancy Mace Booze Claims Amid Feud

A bitter feud between two MAGA lawmakers has exploded into public view amid a House ethics purge.

Florida Rep. Cory Mills, 45, boosted claims that Rep. Nancy Mace, 48, has a concerning penchant for drinking after the South Carolina representative launched a plot to expel him from Congress amid a broader reckoning on Capitol Hill over sexual misconduct by lawmakers.

Mills and Mace spent Wednesday trading barbs on social media, with each one digging up the other’s previous controversies.

“Cory Mills is just one name on a long list of names of individuals I have exposed regardless of party,” Mace wrote in one post. “We need strong leaders willing to take on corruption in our judicial system, in government, and in life. America deserves leaders who offer nothing less.”

Mills hit back by posting a clip of Mace playing what appeared to be a drinking game, set against an old X post where she accuses the media of lying about her alcohol consumption.

“Nancy, who claims she can’t consume alcohol, is this the leadership you meant?” Mills wrote.

Cory Mills hit back at Nancy Mace in a series of posts on X. Cory Mills on X

Their long-simmering beef reached a boiling point on Monday, when Mace filed a measure seeking to expel Mills from Congress as he faces a House Ethics Committee probe over allegations of “sexual misconduct and/or dating violence” and campaign finance violations, which he has denied.

Mills has been under investigation by the House Ethics Committee since November over a number of allegations, most notably that he harassed an ex-girlfriend and threatened her with revenge porn after their breakup. Mace, too, is under investigation by the Ethics Committee over allegations she improperly claimed reimbursements. Both have denied wrongdoing.

Lindsey Langston, Mills’ 26-year-old ex, secured a legal win against him in October when a judge granted a restraining order against the congressman.

Nancy Mace responded with a posting spree of her own. Nancy Mace on X

“If you’re against men beating women, stolen valor, and corruption - you should be voting YES on my resolution to expel Cory Mills,” Mace wrote on Wednesday morning. “We are setting the standard that corrupt dirt bags who hurt women and harm the reputation of real war heroes don’t stay in Congress. Anyone else who behaved like this would be sitting in jail.”

Mills went into a tailspin, publishing a series of posts rehashing Mace’s controversies, including her calls in 2021 to hold President Donald Trump accountable for the Capitol riot and her meltdown at the Charleston airport.

Nancy Mace has sought to expel Cory Mills from Congress. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“Hey @RepNancyMace @NancyMace you irresponsibly claimed to have ‘overwhelming evidence to expel me’. Why won’t you call your resolution you filed to the floor for a vote?” he wrote in one post. “Is it because you didn’t think you would get called out? What will be the excuse you use to hide the fact it’s all political theatre you’re using to get donations? You claim to ‘hold the line,’ or is that only peacocking as well? Call the vote, Nancy!”

But Mace was unfazed and continued to call for Mills’ expulsion from Congress.