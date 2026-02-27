MAGA Rep Settles for Weird Vance Date After Trump Snub

After failing to secure a handshake with President Donald Trump, a MAGA Congressman settled for the next best thing: a glass of milk with Vice President J.D. Vance.

“I don’t always fly back to Wisconsin on Air Force Two, but when I do, I have a cold glass of milk,” Wisconsin Rep. Derrick Van Orden said in a video posted Thursday, holding up a glass of milk and ice. Van Orden sipped the beverage on the vice president’s flight to the rep’s home state.

@derrickvanorden/X

“I know it’s hard to tell if I have a milk mustache,” he said after taking a sip, “Because my mustache is white as snow anyway.”

He signed off the video saying, “Okay, well God bless you. See you back home soon.”

Van Orden was ridiculed for the video in dozens of replies to the post.

“Gotta wash down that boot licking with something I guess,” one X user said.

One of the many, many replies to Van Orden's boastful milk-drinking video on X. Screenshot/Jessie/X

“One of the weirdest posts you will see today,” another user commented.

“You got that cold glass of milk, but you sure couldn’t get that handshake,” a different person remarked, referring to the representative’s failed attempt to get a handshake from Trump after the State of the Union.

The Daily Beast reached out to Van Orden’s office for comment.

The 56-year-old Wisconsin lawmaker has been a vocal supporter of the MAGA agenda. Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Van Orden accompanied Vance on a trip to Plover, Wisconsin, to visit a manufacturing facility in an attempt to further sell the president’s economic agenda.

At the event, Van Orden earned Vance’s endorsement, as he is up for re-election in the competitive Western Wisconsin district.

Van Orden took a trip to his district on Thursday with Vance. Pool/Getty Images

“I want to call out Rep. Derrick Van Orden. My dear friend Derrick,” Vance told the crowd.

“Derrick was talking with me backstage. He was like, ‘We have to do a little video together, just so we can get it out there for the congressional campaign,’” Vance added.

Earlier this week, Van Orden could barely hide is dissapointment after Trump denied his repeated requests for a handshake at the State of the Union address.

Vance speaking in Plover, where he gave the thirsty MAGA lawmaker his endorsement. Pool/Getty Images

While other House Republicans were fawning over the president as he walked down the aisle of the House floor, Trump ignored Van Orden’s handout, ready for a shake. Van Orden, 56, was then seen awkwardly trying to reach Trump and trailing him down the aisle, vying for the president’s attention.

Van Orden eventually accepted defeat and walked back to his seat while looking visibly disappointed.

Trump shook the hand of another member just feet away from Van Orden. C-SPAN

Despite the snub, Van Orden gave the president’s 108-minute speech a glowing review, while throwing in an unusual phrase.