MAGA Rep. Loses It When Challenged on How Venezuela Invasion is ‘America First’

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan lost his cool when he was asked how a foreign invasion aligned with “America first” policy goals.

The Ohio representative appeared on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday morning to defend President Donald Trump’s decision to attack Venezuela.

Bash opened the segment by citing Trump’s comments about how the U.S. would “run” Venezuela and that he isn’t afraid of sending “boots on the ground.” She also pointed out that Trump threatened to target Cuba and Colombia next, despite promising to end U.S. involvement in forever wars during his presidential campaign. “How is that America first?” Bash asked Jordan.

US President Donald Trump, alongside Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth (R), speaks to the press following US military actions in Venezuela, at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, on January 3, 2026. President Trump said Saturday that US forces had captured Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after launching a "large scale strike" on the South American country. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images) JIM WATSON/Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

“I trust the president to make decisions that are in the best interest of Americans of our country,” Jordan began. “This president gets results.”

Jordan then attempted to justify the invasion of Caracas and capture of Venezuelan president Nicolás Maduro by insisting the move would be “keeping drugs off the street.” The MAGA lawmaker claimed that the intervention in Venezuela would help his constituents in Ohio’s 4th Congressional District who are affected by fentanyl.

“Helping deal with that, helping deal with that, I think is a good thing,” Jordan said, referring to fentanyl. “And Americans recognize this for decisive action that makes a difference for us. And frankly, for Venezuelans.”

Bash then corrected the representative, clarifying that fentanyl doesn’t come from Venezuela. Even the federal government has stated that fentanyl mostly comes into the U.S. from Mexico or China. After being pressed with this information, Jordan tried to save face by saying Venezuela “cozying up to China and Iran certainly does” affect the drug’s distribution.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan wrote a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi referring former CIA Director John Brennan for criminal prosecution. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Jordan was then hit with a question about how U.S. involvement in Venezuela would help fulfill Trump’s campaign promises about focusing on Americans and affordability. In true loyalist fashion, he teed up profuse praise for the president.

“President Trump has done that,” he said. “President Trump said he’d cut taxes, he did. President Trump said he’d secure the border, he did.”

The conservative congressman also claimed that Trump is responsible for lowering gas prices and removing Iran’s nuclear capabilities. However, both of these issues have been contested. Oil industry experts cast doubt on Trump’s ability to take credit for cheaper prices at the pump, while questions about “total obliteration” of Iran’s nuclear sites remain.

“He did all those things in one year’s time,” Jordan said. “That is certainly making America great again. That is certainly consistent with what he said. And getting a bad guy brought to justice who’s had a five year arrest warrant? That is certainly consistent with that theme and that message as well. So I think the American people appreciate that.”

Fire is seen at Venezuela's largest military complex after the U.S. launched a military attack on the country. STR/AFP via Getty Images

Before Trump announced the latest attack on Venezuela and the seizure of its president, one Quinnipiac poll found that 63% of voters oppose military action in the South American country. Despite this, Jordan said that he believes his spin on the attacks would be effective messaging during the upcoming midterm elections.