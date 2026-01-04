MAGA Sets Sights on Next Target Hours After Venezuela Attack

MAGA acolytes are already thinking ahead about what President Donald Trump’s next unauthorized move should be: conquering Greenland.

Katie Miller, failing podcast host and wife of top Trump aide Stephen Miller, responded to the news that U.S. forces had invaded Venezuela and kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro with a post on X hinting at the administration’s next target.

“SOON,” Miller wrote in all-caps above a map of Greenland with the U.S. flag superimposed on top. Greenland is an autonomous territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Katie Miller/X

Denmark is a member of both the European Union and NATO, making it ostensibly an ally of the U.S. However, this relationship has not deterred Trump from seeking to increase America’s control over the island after the president began exploring the possibility of establishing a Compact of Free Association with the territory in May.

Under the agreement, the U.S. would provide Greenland with essential services, military protection, and substantially more duty-free trade, though the island would seemingly remain independent.

The administration also expressed an interest in buying the territory outright, and Trump himself declined to rule out using the military to take the mineral-rich island by force.

Katie Miller, wife of senior Trump adviser Stephen, was quick to offer suggestions for which country the U.S. should unlawfully invade next. Shannon Finney/WireImage

“I never take military force off the table. But I think there’s a good possibility that we could do it without military force,” Trump told Meet the Press in March.

Miller is not the only one looking for opportunities for the Trump administration to replicate its actions in Venezuela, which saw U.S. forces invade Caracas in Saturday’s early-morning hours, knock out the city’s air defenses, and kidnap Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, to fly them to New York to stand trial.

Trump himself said during a Saturday morning phone call with Fox & Friends that the U.S. is more than capable of doing the same thing again and that nobody will be able to stop them.

“We can’t take a chance on, after having done this incredible thing last night, of letting somebody else take over, where we have to do it again. We can do it again, too,” Trump said. “Nobody can stop us. There’s nobody that has the capability that we have.”

The president went on to explicitly identify several other Latin American countries as potential targets, telling the hosts that “something’s going to have to be done with Mexico.”

During his Saturday press conference, Trump also called out Colombian president Gustavo Petro, telling reporters, “I stick by my first statement. He’s making cocaine. They’re sending it into the United States, so he does have to watch his a--.”

Trump has previously expressed interest in establishing more control over Greenland. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Trump was joined by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who also mentioned Cuba, citing it as the root of many of Venezuela’s problems. Rubio’s parents were Cuban immigrants who fled to the U.S. in 1956.

“This poor island took over Venezuela in some cases,” Rubio said. “One of the biggest problems Venezuelans have is they have to declare independence from Cuba—they tried to basically colonize it from a security standpoint.”

“If I lived in Havana and I was in the government, I’d be concerned at least a little bit,” Rubio said.

Trump was joined by Secretary Rubio at his Mar-a-Lago press conference, where the pair threatened Colombia and Cuba with intervention. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

“The people there have suffered for many years. I think Cuba is something that we’ll end up talking about, because they’re a badly failing nation,” Trump added.

Denmark has continued to insist it will resist American efforts to take over Greenland, with Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen explaining in her annual New Year speech that the country will “stand firm” against Trump.

“In the past year, we have had to pay attention to a lot. Threats. Pressure. Derogatory language. From our closest ally for a lifetime. About wanting to take over another country, another people. As if it was something you could buy and own,” Frederiksen said in her address.