MAGA Rep Panics When Confronted With His Own Words on Gas Prices

Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan got into a tailspin after he was confronted about his dismissive words regarding Donald Trump’s failure to lower gas prices.

During an interview with CNN’s Kaitlan Collins, the top Trump ally was pressed on how the president’s war in Iran has prevented him from delivering on his 2024 campaign promise to get gas prices under $2 a gallon.

“Well, gas prices were coming down until we had to deal with this situation,” Jordan said. “But that’s life, that’s dealing with the world and the world we live in.”

Jordan went on to suggest that making sure “Iran doesn’t get a nuclear weapon” is more important than Americans’ financial hardships, before forgetting what he said just seconds earlier.

Jim Jordan is one of the staunchest supporters of Donald Trump in Congress. Scott Olson/Getty Images

“But if someone’s listening to you and they were paying $2.98 a gallon for gas before the war started and now they’re paying $4.53, I mean, saying ‘that’s life’ might not make them feel better,” Collins said.

“Those are your words, those are your words, not mine,” Jordan replied, prompting Collins to remind the MAGA representative, “you said ‘that’s life’ just now.”

Jordan continued to defend Trump’s unpopular war by suggesting that “we all want gas prices low—who doesn’t, for goodness’ sake?—but we also don’t want Iran to get a nuclear weapon.”

When Collins pressed Jordan once more to point out that he had responded, “that’s life,” when asked about rising gas prices under Trump, Jordan tried to defend his remarks.

“No, I’m not saying ‘that’s life’ like ... I’m saying life sometimes throws things at you that you didn’t anticipate and you have to deal with it, and you want a commander-in-chief who will deal with it and deal with it in a way that is focused on the safety of the people he was elected to serve and protect,” he said.

Trump has been recording dire approval ratings on his handling of the economy and inflation throughout his second term, and his numbers are plummeting further amid the Middle East conflict.

Earlier this week, the 79-year-old president said that he does not care about the financial hardships of tens of millions of Americans who are suffering because of the war.

When asked on Tuesday whether people’s financial difficulties were “motivating” him to make a deal with Iran, the billionaire president replied, “Not even a little bit.”