MAGA Rep. Mocked Over Bonkers ‘Transgender Mice’ Bill

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace is drawing ridicule after unveiling a bill aimed at cracking down on federal funding of “transgender mice.”

Mace, 48, announced her “TRANS MICE Act” legislation on X Thursday, but was swiftly hit with a Community Note suggesting she had misunderstood the research the bill seeks to target.

“‘Trans mice’ refers to transgenic mice not transgender mice. Transgenic mice are defined as mice that have incorporated foreign DNA into their genome, allowing for the study of gene function and disease mechanisms, particularly in cancer research,” it read.

Nancy Mace was quickly called out for seemingly assuming that 'trans mice' are transgender rather than transgenic. X/@RepNancyMace

“Its transgenic mice you insufferable peon of unimaginable stupidity,” one person blasted on X, while another joked: “Banning cancer research to own the libs.”

Not to be brushed off so easily, Mace doubled down on Saturday by sharing a link to the bill, and writing: “This post is not about transgenic mice. It is about federally funded transgender-related experiments on animals.

“The bill is called the Transgender Research on Animals Now Stops and Money for Ideological Cruelty Eliminated Act, also known as the TRANS MICE Act. The Community Note addresses ‘transgenic mice,’ which is a completely different topic.”

Many experiments done on transgenic mice involve hormone therapy via the insertion of human DNA, often in a view to researching cancer. X/@DrSusanOliver1

In the official link, it was claimed that “at least $241 million in federal funds had been spent on gender-transition experiments involving animals.”

Mace’s explanation of the bill did not cite any specific examples of the “gender-transition experiments” it seeks to ban. Critics, however, pointed to numerous studies involving hormone treatments and gender-affirming care in animals—research that is often used to better understand human health conditions, including cancer treatment and recovery.

“Lol then point out the transgender research being done on mice. You can’t,” one person challenged, with another slamming: “Rep. Mace would rather scientists experiment on humans when studying effects of hormone therapy.”

The Daily Beast had contacted Mace’s office for comment.

Mace first raised claims about taxpayer-funded “transgender animal” experiments last year, and the allegation was soon amplified by Trump.

Donald Trump picked up the transgender mice claims last year, before his big split with Mace. Win McNamee/via REUTERS

In March 2025, the president accused Biden’s administration of allocating $8 million toward changing the sex of rodents, and—much like Mace—was reminded that the prefix “trans” isn’t always followed by “gender.”

Unfortunately for Mace, a fixation on so-called transgender mice may be one of the few things she still has in common with Trump.