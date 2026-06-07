Nancy Mace Cornered on Her Fake AI Photos With Trump

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace offered a bonkers explanation when asked about her stream of AI content on social media.

Mace, 48, appeared on State of the Union Sunday, and described her upcoming Republican primary governor run as a “dog fight.”

Host Dana Bash pointed out: “You were not endorsed by President Trump. Instead, the Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette was. You still put up pictures, as have other candidates, of you with the president. I think yours was was AI. And you disclosed that.”

Nancy Mace argued that seeing as she has real photos with Trump from before their breakup, her fake ones don't really matter. CNN

The congresswoman jumped to her own defense, saying that she does have real photos with Trump—but bafflingly is deciding to generate fake ones instead.

“I have pictures with the president that are real, like that’s not AI,” she said, before blasting her competition: “But my opponent, Pam Evette, has put out fake AI videos of me, which is sort of scary to see that happening.”

Mace’s Trumpy AI spree began late last month after he sided with Evette.

Pamela Evette is NOT ENDORSED by DONALD TRUMP.



Do not believe her LIES. pic.twitter.com/2vP1E3T5M8 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) May 29, 2026

“Pam Evette is a good friend, fighter, and WINNER, and will be a terrific governor of South Carolina. Pam has my Complete and Total Endorsement — SHE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” he wrote on Truth Social on May 29.

Mace responded by repeatedly sharing a fake photo of herself and Trump smiling widely at the camera together while flashing thumbs up.

With X’s community notes outing the images as artificially generated, Mace has come under fire for potentially misleading voters into thinking she has Trump’s support.

While Mace has no qualms with her own AI use, the congresswoman has repeatedly attacked Evette for using AI against her.

“If you have to use crazy fake videos and make up the wildest things about your opponent, that says a lot more about your character than it ever will about mine,” she wrote on X on May 31.

The congresswoman has come under fire for misleading voters by suggesting that she has Trump's support. X/@DravenDon

“I have approached this election with the highest integrity. I have kept my head held high. And I have not desperately spread lies about my opponents. There is no honor in the way Pamela Evette has behaved. But I doubt she carries any shame.”