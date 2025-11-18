Nancy Mace Tries to Out-Trump Trump’s Gross AI Poop Video

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace has inherited Donald Trump’s penchant for putrid AI videos, hours after praising the release of the Epstein files.

The Republican said she stands with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell ahead of the release of the Epstein files.

“This is a very symbolic vote,” Mace, 47, told CNN’s Erin Burnett OutFront show. “For every woman and girl across the country who’s been abused... this is us getting our justice.”

“Sorry Goose, but it’s time to buzz the tower.” pic.twitter.com/XotldPgOpg — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 18, 2025

However, just after her CNN appearance, Mace posted a bizarre AI-generated video on social media which seemed to channel Trump’s October video where he dumped feces on No Kings protesters from a ‘KING TRUMP’ branded jet.

Mace’s 10-second video saw her superimposed into a jet, then dropping waste onto a man. It included a Top Gun-referencing caption, “Sorry Goose, but it’s time to buzz the tower.”

Mace’s social media followers were perplexed by the video and the timing of its release.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., announces she will run for South Carolina governor during a press conference at the Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina, on Aug. 4, 2025. The Island Packet/TNS

The Republican told Burnett on Monday that she was due to meet with more victims of Epstein and Maxwell.

“These are real women,” she said. “They have real stories. They have real lives. They have real devastation. That is never ending. This is the kind of thing that lasts a lifetime. I don‘t know that they‘ll ever heal. I mean, there are many of us out there in the world today that we‘re never going to heal from the abuse that we have had.”

Mace posted on her X account on Monday that she was one of only four Republicans to vote to sign the discharge petition to release the Epstein files.

“Tomorrow we will vote to make them public. The American people deserve the truth, all of it.”

Mace has had an extreme week on social media, even using a slur word when responding to an account on X that she did not realize was satirical.

The Halfway Post, which is run by comedian Dash McIntyre and points out that it is a satirical site in its X bio, posted last week, “BREAKING: White House lawyers are reportedly worriefd Lauren Boebert and Nancy Mace recorded their phone calls with Trump where he begged, bribed, threatened, and cried for them to reverse their votes on releasing the Epstein files.”

Mace responded, “This might be the most ret---ed post I’ve seen,” she wrote. “You people don’t give a damn about the Epstein victims. You’re just using them to attack Trump. Rot in Hell. All of you.”

Rep. Nancy Mace at the U.S. Capitol. Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

She explained her response in an X post to the Daily Beast, stating, “Satire accounts are supposed to be funny, not look like they are reporting on a real and serious story about rape victims. We’re still waiting for the punch line.”

Rep. Mace accused her ex-fiancé and three other men of sexual misconduct in an explosive speech on the House floor in February, alleging she felt “humiliated” and “violated” to learn she was videotaped “naked” without her knowledge. Braynt denied the claims.

Earlier this month, Mace’s ex-fiancé accused her of plotting with his friend’s estranged wife to falsely claim he gang raped a woman. Bryant also said the South Carolina Republican hacked his phone and tracked his car, according to a lawsuit obtained by the Daily Mail.

On Monday, Bryant filed for a restraining order, ABC4 News reported, claiming Mace had used her platforms to “defame” him for two years, “while producing nothing to support her allegations.” He claimed these caused him “irreparable harm.”