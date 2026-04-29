MAGA Rep Turns on ICE Barbie’s Alleged Lover

MAGA firebrand Nancy Mace is demanding a congressional investigation into Kristi Noem’s chief adviser and rumored lover over allegations of bribery, extortion, and self-dealing.

The South Carolina congresswoman sent a two-page letter on Tuesday to House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, urging him to formally probe Corey Lewandowski’s conduct during his time at the Department of Homeland Security.

Lewandowski, 52, departed DHS in late March alongside Homeland Security Secretary Noem, 54, after President Donald Trump axed her in the wake of a $220 million vanity ad campaign in which she herself starred on horseback.

Mace, 48, who is running to be South Carolina’s governor, posted her letter to X, accusing Lewandowski of “Bribery. Extortion. Self-dealing.” She described his behavior as a“slap in the face to every American taxpayer and every dedicated DHS employee.”

In her formal letter to Comer, Mace listed four federal criminal statutes she says Lewandowski may have violated during his time as a “special government employee” at DHS—bribery of public officials, Hobbs Act extortion, extortion by federal officers, and acts affecting a personal financial interest.

Mace accused the former Trump campaign manager of behaving like a man who believed himself untouchable. She also took aim at Noem, suggesting the former secretary’s “long-time, intimate relationship” with her aide demanded its own scrutiny.

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Nancy Mace's letter to the Oversight Committee regarding allegations of corruption at DHS involving Corey Lewandowski. X

The bombshell allegations stem from NBC News reporting that alleged Lewandowski had leveraged his outsized role at DHS to demand payments from private contractors in exchange for protecting or securing lucrative government contracts.

The most explosive claim involved private prison giant GEO Group, whose founder, George Zoley, alleged Lewandowski had sought compensation for safeguarding and expanding the company’s federal contracts—a request Zoley says he refused.

CNN reported last month that the DHS Inspector General has launched its own sprawling probe into how contracts were solicited and handled under Noem and Lewandowski. Three Democratic senators—Adam Schiff, Peter Welch, and Richard Blumenthal—have separately demanded that DHS-linked firms preserve all communications with the powerful aide.

The graphic Nancy Mace used to accompany her letter to the Oversight Committee regarding allegations of corruption at DHS involving Corey Lewandowski. X

Lewandowski has flatly denied all of it. Asked by NBC News whether he had pocketed any money from contracts he had signed off on, he replied: “Zero, not one penny.”

His attorney, Adam Trigg, had threatened a month ago to sue NBC News for defamation, branding the story “patently false” and demanding a retraction. The NBC story remains online.

Noem was dubbed “ICE Barbie” for her love of cosplaying in various uniformed roles. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via Getty Images

Lewandowski, who is married, has also told the Beast he has denied the rumored Noem affair “10,000 times.” Noem’s husband, Bryon, was revealed late last month to be an active participant in the “bimbofication” fetish scene.

Mace has carved out a niche as her party’s self-appointed in-house enforcer.

Earlier this month, she tabled a resolution to expel fellow Republican Rep. Cory Mills, 45, from the House over allegations of sexual misconduct and campaign finance violations—a feud that has since boiled over into a bitter public mudslinging match. Mills denies any wrongdoing.

GOP Rep. Nancy Mace is running to be governor of South Carolina. Andrew Harnik/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

“It appears Lewandowski was emboldened by the belief that no matter what he did, he would not be held accountable,” Mace wrote in her letter. “This Committee must prove him wrong.”