MAGA Rep Demands Ghislaine Doesn’t Meet Epstein’s Fate

MAGA Rep. Scott Perry is calling for “immediate action” by prison officials to ensure the safety of convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell ahead of her possible testimony to Congress.

The Pennsylvania congressman posted a letter about the associate of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein to Federal Bureau of Prisons Director William Marshall on Wednesday.

“I implore you to take swift and immediate action in protecting Ms. Maxwell,” Perry wrote in the letter, dated July 22.

“I implore you to take swift and immediate action in protecting Ms. Maxwell.

“Given the atmosphere of a minimum-security prison, Ms. Maxwell must be isolated from fellow inmates, protected by facility guards, and be closely surveilled by guards and working video surveillance - continuously - for signs of distress until she has testified before Congress.”

What does Ghislaine Maxwell know? I guess we’re gonna find out when she testifies before the House Oversight Committee.



Just to be sure, I requested that she be placed immediately into protective custody and monitored - by guards as well as WORKING surveillance equipment -… pic.twitter.com/a4Fo8Gl6LF — Rep. Scott Perry (@RepScottPerry) July 23, 2025

Maxwell’s lawyer, David Oscar Markus, did not immediately respond to an inquiry from the Daily Beast. The Federal Bureau of Prisons declined to comment on Perry’s letter. The Daily Beast also reached out to the White House for comment.

Maxwell, 63, was convicted in 2021 of sex trafficking and conspiracy to recruit underage girls to travel for illegal sex acts. She has been serving a 20-year sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida—a low security women’s prison.

Trump has lashed out at the “weaklings” who believed the Epstein “bulls---," but the issue isn't going away. Davidoff Studios Photography/Getty Images

Perry’s request comes as the House Oversight Committee issued a subpoena to Maxwell for deposition scheduled August 11, and as Donald Trump’s Justice Department is aiming to interview her.

“The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison,” Rep. James Comer wrote when announcing that he had issued the subpoena.

🚨 I have issued a subpoena to Ghislaine Maxwell for a deposition to occur at Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee on August 11, 2025.



The Department of Justice is cooperating and will help facilitate the deposition at the prison. pic.twitter.com/N0J6Gul37g — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 23, 2025

The president’s relationship with Epstein has long been under the microscope, but especially so after the FBI and Justice Department announced earlier this month that they would not be releasing any more of the so-called Epstein files. That decision fractured Trump’s base, whom the president has sought to distract by feeding them conspiracies and culture war issues.

A DOJ request to unseal Jeffrey Epstein grand jury transcripts was denied on Wednesday Handout ./REUTERS

The specific nature of Perry’s letter—stressing the need for “working video surveillance,” for instance—appears to reference Epstein’s August 2019 death in his jail cell following his arrest for child sex trafficking. The death was ruled a suicide, but faulty security cameras and non-punctual guards spawned alternative theories.

Given Epstein’s “abrupt and unexpected demise,” Perry wrote, “we must take every precaution to ensure Ms. Maxwell is available to provide testimony.”