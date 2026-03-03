MAGA Rips Republicans for Grilling Hillary Clinton on Epstein

Conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly has flipped out at GOP lawmakers for deposing Hillary Clinton over Jeffrey Epstein, leading a chorus of right-wing figures who have slammed the decision.

The former Democratic presidential nominee was dragged in front of the House Oversight Committee last week, where she was forced to repeat that she knew nothing of the child sex trafficker’s crimes.

Critics, including prominent MAGA commentators, have questioned what end her appearance served. She is not named in the files, is accused of no wrongdoing, and claims never to have met him.

Clinton slammed the deposition after she emerged from it last week. CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

Now O’Reilly can be counted among them.

“Hillary Clinton should never have been called,” he said on On Balance With Leland Vittert early Tuesday. “And that makes a farce out of our Federal government, to call the woman. Whether you like her or not she was secretary of state, first lady. Put her in a position, try to embarrass her over nothing.

“I am appalled that that happened. Never in a million years should Hillary Clinton have been called into that hearing.

“As far as the former president [Bill Clinton] is concerned, there’s photographic evidence that he was cavorting with Epstein. That needs to be put into perspective, OK? But this whole thing is a farce.”

O'Reilly has been an outspoken supporter of the Trump administration on many occasions. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Former President Bill Clinton has featured heavily in the files, even featuring in pictures with Epstein and his convicted sex offender associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

O’Reilly then broadened his argument, claiming that the actions of the committee reflected an attack on President Donald Trump, a known former associate of the convicted paedophile. His comments came despite the Oversight Committee having a Republican majority and Trumpy chairman in James Comer.

“Everybody knows it’s a farce. It’s designed to embarrass the president of the United States. That’s what it’s designed to do.”

O’Reilly continued, “Now if there are crimes committed by the Justice Department, crimes of omission where they had evidence against people, participated in assaulting these young women, then those crimes should be adjudicated, absolutely.

“But to call in people to try to embarrass them–and it’s fairly clear that President Trump did not have anything to do with Epstein after their falling out. Even Bill Clinton said that in his sworn statements.”

Department of Justice

O’Reilly isn’t the only conservative commentator to admit he doesn’t see the point in her subpoenaing.

Speaking on CNN last week, MAGA commentator Scott Jennings said, “So look, I’m not sure what she had to say. My understanding is we’re going to get to see the tapes of both of them, and then we’ll find out what they know.

“But I take her at her word that she claims she didn’t know him, and the real meat of this week will probably come tomorrow when they get Bill Clinton under oath.”

The House Oversight Committee has come under fire for deposing Hillary Clinton. David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

After her deposition on Thursday, Clinton was unimpressed.

“So if they are going to fulfill their responsibilities to literally investigate the investigations, which is what they originally said was the scope of their work, I think they could have spent the day more productively,” she told reporters in upstate New York after the hearing.

“I don’t know how many times I had to say I did not know Jeffrey Epstein. I never went to his island. I never went to his homes, I never went to his offices. So it’s on the record numerous times.”

The deposition was released on YouTube on Monday.