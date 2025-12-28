MAGA Senator Admits It’s ‘Easy’ to Fleece the Federal Government

Senator Ron Johnson expressed a grim opinion on the gullibility of his employer, the federal government.

“Let’s face it, the federal government’s probably the easiest consumer, the easiest payer to fleece, and states do it time and time again,” he said.

The 70-year-old Wisconsin senator gave his rant during an appearance on Fox News’ Sunday Morning Futures, during which he damned the government while parroting Trump’s recent fixation on Somali immigrants.

Ron Johnson described the federal government as the 'easiest consumer' and 'easiest payer' to 'fleece.' Fox News

Guest host Cheryl Casone began by asking about Obamacare and Minnesota, alleging “nine billion dollar fraud” in Tim Walz’s state.

“What can the federal government do to make sure that this never happens again, and is there any way we’re ever going to get any of that money back?” she asked.

Johnson responded by admitting that his focus on making the government harder to “fleece” wasn’t going too well.

Johnson's time on Fox News focused heavily on alleged mass welfare fraud in Tim Walz's Minnesota. Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

“Well, first of all, we need to put all kinds of pressure on the state agencies to give us their records. I’m chairman of the permanent subcommittee on investigations. This will be a primary focus of ours,” he said.

The senator then shared that his first point of call was reaching out to YouTuber Nick Shirley, who shared a video viral among right-wingers claiming to investigate fraud in Minnesota daycares, and other similar figures “who can provide testimony.”

“But we also need documents,” Johnson said. “These agency heads who funnel the federal money to the state agencies, they have to demand that the state agencies are transparent.”

Johnson continued, “And, unfortunately, particularly in Democrat-controlled states, they’re not. They’re refusing to turn over those records. I’ve got subpoena power, I will use that to obtain these records because we have to get to the bottom of this.”

Johnson then turned to targeting Somalis, describing them as fraud “amateurs” despite a blanket blame on the community from Trump.

Johnson focused on Somalis in Minnesota, describing them as 'amateurs' at fraud despite MAGA blaming the community. Fox News

“Understand, Somalis have just been in this country a few years. They’re amateurs when it comes to fleecing the federal government,” he said, adding: “So this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

Earlier this month, Trump greenlit the MAGA finger-pointing at Somalis as chief “fleecers” of the government, claiming that 88 percent of Somali immigrants in Minnesota are on welfare.