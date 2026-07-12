MAGA Senator Lindsey Graham Dies at 71

Senator Lindsey Graham, the influential South Carolina Republican who became one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies, has died at 71, his office confirmed Sunday.

According to a statement from his office, Graham died Saturday night “from a brief and sudden illness.” Emergency personnel responded to a report of cardiac arrest at his Washington, D.C., home Saturday evening, according to police scanner audio obtained by NBC News.

Photographs obtained by NBC show paramedics carrying a person on a stretcher to an ambulance. Police cars and fire trucks were also at the home.

“Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period,” his office wrote in a statement.

Lindsey Graham/X

The senator’s former communications director of 27 years, Kevin Bishop, also confirmed the news, writing on X, “Unfortunately the news is true. Incredibly sad day. As his Communications Director for 27 years he was truly one of a kind and will be greatly missed. South Carolina and America have lost a great public servant.”

Graham, who was first elected to the Senate in 2002 and took office in 2003, served as chairman of the Senate Budget Committee and was seeking a fifth six-year term in November. He began his career in Congress in the House, serving eight years as representative for South Carolina’s 3rd district.

Long regarded as one of the Senate’s most prominent voices on defense and foreign policy, Graham had just returned from Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday. Graham had also been scheduled to appear on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomes U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham before their meeting in Kyiv on July 10, 2026. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout

The senator had returned from Ukraine earlier on Sunday, having toured the production facilities of Ukrainian drone manufacturer SkyFall before departing, according to a statement from the company.

Following his visit, Graham encouraged increased collaboration between Ukraine and the U.S., telling reporters, “I think it would be a huge mistake for America not to work with Ukraine in the drone space. They are willing to help us because we were willing to support Ukraine in its darkest times.”

He also praised SkyFall’s facility, quipping, “Necessity is the mother of all invention.”

Graham’s death comes as speculation mounts over the status of his fellow Republican Senator Mitch McConnell, who has remained in the hospital since being found unconscious at his home last month.

Graham was a fierce supporter of President Donald Trump, frequently making television appearances defending even his most controversial moves.

He also took credit for encouraging the president to initiate a war with Iran, telling The Wall Street Journal in March that he worked for months to convince Trump to conduct strikes on the country.

“He’s outstanding. He’s been at my side for a long time,” Trump said of Graham at a virtual telerally last month. Referencing their battle for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, the president said, “After that fight was over, we were best of friends, and he’s helped me as much as anybody in the Senate.”

Graham claimed he convinced Trump to commit to a war while on the golf course. Lindsey Graham/X

Just before 3.30 a.m., the president responded to Graham’s death with a Truth Social post, writing, “Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!”

“He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!! DETAILS AND ARRANGEMENTS TO FOLLOW. So sad!”

Truth Social

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a statement following news of Graham’s death.

“Peggy and I—and our children—are devastated,” the statement reads. “Lindsey Graham is irreplaceable. The fiercest of fighters for South Carolina and America—and a loyal and steadfast friend. We grieve with Darline, his family and his devoted staff,” the statement continued, referencing Graham’s younger sister Darline, whom he helped raise following the deaths of their parents.

“May God hold him gently in the palm of his hand. We shall not see his likes again.”

Gov. Henry McMaster/X

Under South Carolina law, McMaster can make an immediate appointment to fill Graham’s now-vacant Senate seat.

Graham was born on July 9, 1955, in Central, South Carolina, to parents Millie and F.J. who ran a restaurant and pool hall. At the age of 21, he became the legal guardian of his 13-year-old sister, Darline, after their parents died within 15 months of each other.

Before entering politics, he served as a member of the Judge Advocate General’s Corps in the U.S. Air Force. He also served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve while in Congress.

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham speaks to the media after his meeting with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on July 10, 2026. Valentyn Ogirenko/REUTERS