MAGA Senator Says Americans ‘Don’t Care’ That Trump Played Golf Amid Tariff Chaos

“I don’t think the American people care that much,” Louisiana senator John Kennedy said.

MAGA senator John Kennedy said Americans “don’t care” that President Trump high-tailed it to the golf course after his tariffs rocked international markets.

Trump spent a long weekend in Florida, attending a Saudi-backed LIV golf event at his Doral Golf Club as stock markets tanked after his decision to impose import tariffs of at least 10 percent on America’s trading partners. He jetted off to his Mar-a-Lago estate on Thursday and returned, as usual, on Air Force 1 on Sunday.

And despite JP Morgan and other market players warning of the increased risk of a recession this year, the Louisiana Republican rejected any criticism of Trump in an interview on CNN’s The Arena.

Josh Fiallo
“President Trump played golf over the weekend. He posted a video of himself golfing. Do you think that was a bad look considering where the markets were?” Kennedy was asked by host Kasie Hunt.

“Nah, I don’t think the American people care that much. They understand that presidents relax on the weekends,” he replied. “It doesn’t mean that he wasn’t talking on the phone or wasn’t in meetings. I don’t think there’s ever a time when a president isn’t on call. I don’t think people hold that against him.”

Kennedy also admitted during the interview that the effect of the levies has “been painful.”

Kennedy said Americans "don't care" that President Trump high-tailed it to the golf course.

”But it may turn out well,“ he added. ”It may not. If it doesn’t turn out well, I think the president will recalibrate.”

“To that point,” Hunt replied, “do you think it’s Donald Trump’s economy now?”

“Oh, I think it is,” Kennedy said, asserting that the president will have to take responsibility if his ploy fails. “There’s no question. I think once he decided to add the tariffs, clearly, I mean, he will be held responsible—as he should—whether it turns out good or it turns out badly.”

The Palm Beach Post, meanwhile, reports that Trump has spent “part or all of 20 days in Palm Beach County during the first 70 days of his second term.”

