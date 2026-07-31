MAGA Star Flees Stage After Trainwreck Speech to Home Crowd

MAGA Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has been furiously booed off stage by an angry right-wing audience in his home state.

Ramaswamy was speaking at the Young Americans for Liberty conference in Cleveland, Ohio, on Wednesday when he enraged members of the conservative student activist organization. Ramaswamy was born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Ramaswamy was scheduled to start at 8.20 p.m. and finish at 8.50 p.m before YouTuber and firearms manufacturer Brandon Herrera. However, the 40-year-old pulled the plug after just 14 minutes, as documented by a video of the full speech posted on social media.

Vivek Ramaswamy has angered a crowd in Ohio. Cheney Orr/REUTERS

YAL's schedule for Wednesday showed Ramaswamy was due to talk for 30 minutes. YAL

The divisive Republican was booed and heckled as soon as he walked on stage. Ramaswamy did not address the awkward entrance initially as he launched into his speech, promising to do things “a little differently” from normal political speeches.

In between being rampantly heckled over issues including Israel, Ramaswamy told the YAL audience that the “real divide” in America was not between Republicans and Democrats, but “winners and whiners.”

At one moment after being heckled, he says to one, “You want to give a speech...? Well, you can get on when they give you a slot, alright? So, until they do, can sit down.”

An X user posts from Vivek Ramaswamy's YAL appearance. X

Talking about the chance to Make America Great Again, he taunted the crowd by asking, “Are you in the camp of people in this country who want to win? Or are you in the camp of people who want to whine?”

“What does winning look like?” one crowd member screamed back.

“That choice belongs to you,” Ramaswamy continued unsuccessfully. “It belongs to us, it belongs to We the People.”

Vivek Ramaswamy leaves the stage early at the Young Americans for Liberty conference. X

He continued, “And the truth of the matter is, you know, no matter what happens in whichever direction we go, people in my generation have already made it. We’re gonna be fine. It’s gonna be your generation...that pays the price.”

That comment saw the audience erupt in anger, with one person shouting, “We don’t want to hear your bulls--t talking points. You’re a political cretin and you need to get the f--- outta here!”

Ramaswamy then attempted to continue, telling the crowd, “If you believe that the government is the source of actually creating a solution to your problems, go ahead and clap your hands. If you want the government to print money from on high and give it to you and penalize the people you don’t like, then go for it.”

Vivek Ramaswamy is booed offstage after telling Ohio crowd, 'The truth of the matter is, people in my generation have already made it. We're gonna be fine.' pic.twitter.com/Ptm3KHwXY2 — FactPost (@factpostnews) July 30, 2026

Seconds before his abrupt exit, the Republican asked if anyone still believed in free enterprise and capitalism and “actual liberty.”

When some audience members cheered, Ramaswamy told those who applauded, “You’re gonna be carrying the rest of this room on your back... I hope for the rest of them, that you are successful and can actually create wealth and create success, instead of villainizing it.”

He then said “Peace out, see you guys,” before leaving to a sea of deafening boos.

President Donald Trump and Vivek Ramaswamy at a campaign rally in Atkinson, New Hampshire in Jan. 2024. Brandon Bell/Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Daily Beast has contacted Ramaswamy’s office and YAL for comment.

Ramaswamy was the youngest presidential candidate in the 2024 Republican primaries, but withdrew his bid and endorsed Donald Trump. The president has since endorsed him in his race to become governor of Ohio. He was reportedly ousted from DOGE by his co-captain Elon Musk in January 2025.

The Republican is no stranger to being booed. In December 2023, he was booed at least four different times during the fourth Republican debate stage, after attacking rivals Chris Christie and Nikki Haley.

Ohio republican guebenatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy speaks during a campaign rally at the Glass City Center in Toledo, Ohio. Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

He called former South Carolina Gov. Haley “the only person more fascist” than the Biden administration.

At the time, Christie called Ramaswamy “the most obnoxious blowhard in America.”

Ramaswamy was also booed at the Libertarian Party Convention in May 2024 in Washington D.C. after talking how he had “gotten to know Donald Trump over the course of the last several years.”