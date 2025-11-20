MAGA Stars Trade Insults on House Floor as Censure Vote Goes Off the Rails

A congressional censure vote erupted into a foul-mouthed shouting match Wednesday night as MAGA stars Nancy Mace and Cory Mills confronted each other just feet apart on the floor of the House.

Mace, 47, and Mills, 43, squared off during the reading of Mace’s resolution to censure Mills, in which she alleges Mills violated campaign-finance law, engaged in sexual misconduct and dating violence, and falsified his military record, which she has repeatedly dubbed “Stolen Valor.”

The resolution sought to strip Mills of his committee assignments and led to an extraordinary spectacle that unfolded hours after the House Ethics Committee opened a sweeping investigation into Mills’ conduct.

A Florida judge issued a protective order in October against Mills after his ex-girlfriend, Lindsey Langston, 26, accused him of threatening to release sexually explicit videos of her and to harm any future partners.

Mills has denied any wrongdoing.

As a House clerk read the censure measure aloud, Mace stood within arm’s reach of Mills and stared him down. “You’re a disgrace,” she told him, per ABC News.

Reporters in the gallery also captured the South Carolina congresswoman mouthing profanities at Mills before the vote. Olivia Beavers, a congressional reporter for the Wall Street Journal, posted on X that Mace appeared to say to Mills: “You’re a piece of s--t.”

In a follow-up post, Beavers said Mills claimed Mace hurled “extremely vulgar” language at him, “anything from the P word to POS to FU…”

Moments later, Mills moved to refer the censure measure to the Ethics Committee. The House agreed in a 310–103 vote—sidestepping a direct rebuke while ensuring the allegations against Mills remain under investigation. Democrats fractured on the referral, and a dozen lawmakers voted present.

Mace then took the fight online, reposting her floor statements to X and writing: “The only way you change Washington is by changing who you send to Washington.”

In another post, she declared: “There is no honor in Stolen Valor. There is no honor in abusing women. There is no honor in national security issues and arms deals. This is Washington.”

Mills, who represents Florida’s 7th District and serves on the Armed Services and Intelligence committees, has not publicly commented on the floor confrontation.