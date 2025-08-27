MAGA Thirsts Over Trad-Wife Taylor Swift After Her Engagement to Travis Kelce

MAGAworld had a completely normal reaction to Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce.

Conservatives celebrated the pop star’s earth-shattering announcement on Tuesday as a “huge blow to the woke movement” as they promoted natalism and stirred theories about Swift secretly leading a right-wing lifestyle—despite her extensive history of being an outspoken liberal.

Taylor Swift announced “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married” in an Instagram post Tuesday. Instagram/TaylorSwift

MAGA youth leader Charlie Kirk had a lot to say about the engagement on an episode of his eponymous podcast, where he expressed optimism that the power couple’s marriage will “conservatize” both of them.

“Maybe one of the reasons why Taylor Swift has been so just kind of annoyingly liberal over the last couple of years is that she’s not yet married and she doesn’t have children. I say this non-sarcastically,” he said. “Taylor Swift might deradicalize herself. She might come back down to reality.”

Congratulations @taylorswift13



I can't wait to go see a Taylor Kelce Concert!



LINK ⬇️⬇️https://t.co/Xi9hTbH4hv pic.twitter.com/Do8zmyIV0Q — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) August 26, 2025

But simply congratulating the couple on their engagement wasn’t enough. Kirk went on to ramble about a conservative upbringing that he presumed Swift, a Pennsylvania native who later moved to Nashville, received.

“Deep down, I think Taylor Swift actually was raised as a conservative that has gotten kind of caught up in this metropolitan liberal stuff, and she doesn’t quite have an attachment to the conservative backbone that she was raised in, but this might reattach her in the best possible way,” he claimed.

Kirk and several other MAGA influencers were elated by the news of the engagement over what it could do for the declining birth rate in the U.S.

“I think the greatest contribution they could make to western civilization at this point would be to have a bunch of babies and persuade all these people who mindlessly follow them to also have a bunch of babies,” conservative pundit Scott Jennings said on CNN’s The Arena with Kasie Hunt. “I just think if they have a bunch of babies, it would help the birth rate.”

Collin Rugg, co-owner of conservative news website Trending Politics, wrote in an X post that “millions of liberal Swifties just got the ‘ok’ to get married,” claiming that millions of adults “hang onto everything Swift says and does.”

Right-wing commentator Ben Shapiro similarly hailed the engagement as “unironically an excellent thing.”

“I hope many other single people follow their example,” he said on X.

This is unironically an excellent thing. I hope many other single people follow their example. https://t.co/i8REm4DN8R — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 26, 2025

“I think Taylor Swift getting married is a massive net-positive for society and a huge blow to the woke movement,” conservative influencer Matt Van Swol wrote. “Showing people who have spent a lifetime not growing up, now taking responsibility and commitment is great.”

Timothy Carney, a senior fellow at the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute, declared pregnancy as “contagious” following the announcement.

“Familism and Natalism are conveyed culturally. If Kelce and Swift have kids and quickly, this could trigger a Baby Boom,” he mused on X.

Pregnancy is contagious. Familism and Natalism are conveyed culturally.

If Kelce and Swift have kids and quickly, this could trigger a Baby Boom. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) August 26, 2025

Though Swift is a prominent feminist, Clay Travis, founder of sports news site OutKick and Fox News pundit, appeared to view the engagement as the culmination of the singer’s life mission.

“Taylor Swift has spent her entire career looking for a man so she can get married and have babies. She talks left, but lives right, incredibly common in left-wing culture. They all do it,” he said.

Taylor Swift has spent her entire career looking for a man so she can get married and have babies. She talks left, but lives right, incredibly common in left wing culture. They all do it. Clay Travis, relationship expert: pic.twitter.com/1ZMjOSrfYY — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 26, 2025

Even President Donald Trump had a surprisingly warm reception to the news that Swift, whom he previously claimed to “hate,” got engaged. Swift endorsed Democratic nominee Kamala Harris in the election against Trump last year.

“I think he’s a great player and he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person,” Trump told reporters. “So I wish them a lot of luck.”

Trump wasn’t the only politician to congratulate Swift despite their testy history.