Trump Biographer Complains Nobody Is Talking to Her This Time

Maggie Haberman is not enjoying the unfettered access to Trumpworld that she had in the president’s first term.

The New York Times reporter, who also chronicled MAGA 1.0 in a book published in 2022, told Vanity Fair that she is “astonished” and “shocked” at how many Trump sources are no longer willing to speak with her as his chief of staff Susie Wiles runs a “much tighter ship.”

“When I said that, I was actually referring to people who have just been outside critics of him in the past,” she said. “I have been astonished at the number of people who are no longer willing to speak because they just don’t think that it does anything to help their sense of anxiety about their lives.” ADVERTISEMENT

“I started seeing this shortly before the inauguration; I was shocked at how few people wanted to talk.”

Maggie Haberman chronicled the life of President Donald Trump through the end of his first term in the White House in her 2022 book, “Confidence Man.” Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Haberman, 51, was once described by the rival Washington Post as the “highest-profile reporter” in Trump’s first term. She enjoyed access not only to the president himself, sitting down with him for exclusive interviews as early as 2017 and as late as 2021, but also broke news by interviewing those close to Trump and his then-revolving door of senior advisers.

Those sorts of reports led to her being the most-cited reporter in the Mueller report, which accused Trump of colluding with Russia. She was also the subject of attacks from the president, who called her a “third-rate reporter” in 2018, among other insults, and from figures on the left, who accused her of cozying up to MAGA to receive access.

Maggie Haberman’s byline was a regular on the front page of The New York Times during President Donald Trump’s first term. Above is one example from 2018, when she interviewed Trumpland sources who described Trump as being an “isolated leader.” Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Haberman has not had that same level of access since Trump was inaugurated a second time on Jan. 20, however. She told Vanity Fair that she credits White House chief of staff Susie Wiles with the change.

“This really is also a credit, in part, to Susie Wiles,” she said. “She is running a much tighter ship. She has hired a lot of people who are more respectful of her authority than they were [for] previous chiefs of staff who worked for him.”

White House chief of staff Susie Wiles has been credited with managing leaks better during Trump’s second term than her predecessors did in his first. Win McNamee/Getty Images

Reached for comment about Haberman being iced out, White House assistant press secretary Taylor Rogers told the Daily Beast: “Susie Wiles has been the most effective Chief of Staff in White House history. The Administration’s many accomplishments are a direct reflection of her leadership and ability to build a team that works together to accomplish one goal—enacting President Trump’s agenda on behalf of the American people.”

Haberman did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

Trump has had his fair share of chaos in his second term—thanks to his ever-changing tariff policy, Signalgate, and feuds with Elon Musk, Gavin Newsom, U.S. allies, and the judicial branch—but has not yet experienced significant turnover.

Trump did not fire Mike Waltz, the central figure of Signalgate. Instead, Waltz resigned as Trump’s national security adviser and was subsequently appointed as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump has largely stuck with his appointments. Instead of firing Mike Waltz, the national security adviser who accidentally added a reporter to a secret Signal group chat, the president appointed him to be U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who went nuclear on Trump late last week after being exiled from his inner circle, is the only notable exception.

This MAGA unity may be making Haberman’s job more difficult. She told Vanity Fair that the reduction in people willing to speak to her in Trumpland is a red flag for the country.

“It doesn’t surprise me, I guess, in hindsight, that people became afraid of talking, but that is a very risky slope to go down in a democracy,” she said.