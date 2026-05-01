MAGA Wildcard Says ‘The GOP Is Done’ After Key Vote

Former Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has blasted the Republican Party after Congress voted to extend a controversial surveillance program without any alterations.

Greene, a one-time MAGA loyalist who has now done a heel turn against President Donald Trump, suggested that the “GOP is done” after the approval of a 45-day extension of Section 702 of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA).

The legislation allows the CIA, the National Security Agency, the FBI, and other federal agencies to spy on foreign individuals without a warrant. Critics argue that amendments to FISA are desperately needed to prevent the U.S. government from also collecting private information and spying on Americans communicating with foreign targets.

In a lengthy X post on her old congressional account, Greene shared images of Wednesday’s House vote to approve a three-year reauthorization, which was ultimately rejected in the Senate in favor of an extension through to June 12 without several other amendments, including a ban on a central bank digital currency. The House then passed it under fast-track procedures on a 261–111 vote.

Marjorie Taylor Greene used to be one of Donald Trump's most ardent supporters in Congress.c ALYSSA POINTER/REUTERS

“After years of Trump and Republicans campaigning and demanding on Fox News that warrant requirements must be added to FISA, nothing changed,” Greene posted.

“The promises they made to you are broken. The only thing that matters is voting records, none of their words. Words are meaningless puffs of air.”

Greene then replied to herself using her personal X account to further attack her former GOP colleagues.

“The GOP is done,” she wrote. “Behind the veil, they are one and the same as the Democrats. The betrayal on FISA, no ban on CBDC, not stopping AI in cars, protecting glyphosate, the Iran war, and no domestic agenda lowering the cost of living and health insurance is all unforgivable.”

Kentucky Rep. Thomas Massie also demanded sweeping changes to the key spy power. Nathan Posner/Anadolu via Getty Images

The video Greene shared included a speech from GOP rebel Thomas Massie, demanding a warrant requirement be added to FISA to prevent the incidental sweep-up of Americans’ communications by security agencies while trying to block the 45-day extension.

“FISA databases have been used to query political activists, members of Congress and their staff, random romantic interests of FBI agents, and we’re being told, ‘Oh, don’t worry, it’s not being abused anymore,’” Massie said.

“A short-term infringement of the Constitution is still an infringement of the Constitution.”

Trump has previously demanded that the House extend the program by another 18 months without any changes.

In an April 15 Truth Social post, the president called on Republicans to renew Section 702 as it is, while also acknowledging some of the issues surrounding the program.